Gold Regime Shift EA

GOLD REGIME SHIFT EA

Launch Pricing Policy (USD)

  • Intro price: $30starting price.

  • Automatic weekend step-ups: the price increases every weekend until it reaches the final price.

  • Buying early locks your price for all future updates.


A rules-based XAUUSD M30 Expert Advisor engineered by Alpha Structure FX. It exploits regime shifts via a dual-Bollinger framework (BB 130/2.5σ + 510/2.0σ), entering only on confirmed band migration to capture trend extension after variance shocks. Includes disciplined pre-set SL/TP and time-based exit for execution consistency.

Why traders choose it

  • Institutional logic: dual confirmation to reduce false breaks.

  • Fully systematic: no discretion, no martingale, no grids.

  • Risk first: fixed SL/TP + max-bars exit.

  • Plug & trade: optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) / M30 on MT4/MT5 tick-feeds.

Core mechanics

  • Entries:

    • Long when price opens above BB(130,2.5σ) with confirmation against BB(510,2.0σ).

    • Short mirror logic.

  • Exits:

    • Fixed StopLoss / TakeProfit and Exit-after-Bars.

Inputs (essentials)

  • StopLoss / TakeProfit (points)

  • ExitAfterBars

  • MagicNumber

  • Risk/Fixed Lot (via your MM rules)

Recommended setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M30

  • Account: ECN/RAW with tight spreads

  • VPS: low latency, 24/5

  • One chart = one EA instance (unique MagicNumber)

What you get

  • Lifetime updates for the purchased account(s)

  • User guide + set template

  • Transparent change-log via Market “What’s New”

  • ⏳ Early buyers benefit most. Next increase takes effect after the weekend.

Important

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before going live and size positions according to your risk plan.


Altri dall’autore
Nasdaq Evolution EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Evolution EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at a special introductory price of $30 . The price increases every Weekend  until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This rewards early users and reflects real performance feedback over time — early adopters get the best value. Nasdaq Evolution EA is a fully automated trading system developed by Alpha Structure FX , engineered specifically for the US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) index. The strateg
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Apex EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX starts at an introductory price of $30 . The price increases every Saturday until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This limited-time model rewards early adopters while the strategy’s live performance builds verified results. Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Nasdaq 100 (USATECHIDXUSD) index on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm combines daily market direction
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
US30 Quantum EA Launch Offer: Every new strategy developed by Alpha Structure FX begins at a starting price of $30 . The price increases every weekend until it reaches its final value of the strategy . This progressive pricing model rewards early adopters while real-time data validates the strategy’s performance. Overview US30 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system designed for the Dow Jones Index (US30 / USA30IDXUSD) on the M15 timeframe . It merges trend intelligence from the Hull
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Launch Pricing: $30 starting price. Price increases every weekend until the EA reaches its final price. Early buyers lock lifetime updates at their purchase price. Euro Pulse EA — by Alfa Structure FX Institutional, rules-based EURUSD H1 strategy engineered to capture volatility expansions after compression . Euro Pulse EA places stop entries around a TEMA(5) anchor using a Bollinger Band Width Ratio trigger, with predefined risk ( SL 150 pips ) and return ( TP 244 pips ), ATR(42) -informed tr
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Launch Pricing Starting price: $30. The price will increase every weekend until it reaches the final EA price. Early adopters lock in the lowest tier. Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Alfa Structure FX Institutional mean-reversion on GBPUSD H1. Dual Bollinger-band confirmation, stop entries at SMA(20) to avoid knife-catching, and an ATR-scaled trailing stop for volatility-aware exits. No martingale, no grid. Quick Facts • Pair/TF: GBPUSD / H1 • Style: Dual-band mean reversion with stop-t
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Aegis Vortex US30 EA Launch Pricing: Starting at $30 . Each week the price will increase until it reaches the final list price. Early buyers lock the lowest price permanently. What it is Aegis Vortex US30 EA is a rules-based, volatility-reversion system dedicated to US30 (Dow Jones) on M5 . It places stop orders at Bollinger band extremes only when a regime filter confirms conditions (Keltner/TEMA alignment for longs; DI+/Vortex confirmation for shorts). ATR-weighted trailing with staged acti
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: Gold Liquidity Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Rules-based, stop-entry, liquidity & volatility bands What it does A systematic H1 engine for GOLD that positions stop orders around volatility bands to capture momentum after liquidity sweeps . Fixed SL/TP and disciplined sizing aim for consistent R-based outcomes with transparent execution.
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: Gold Linear Alpha EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Linear-regression bias + LWMA-anchored limit entries, volatility-scaled distances What it does A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that uses a linear-regression signal for directional bias and places limit orders around a 50-LWMA anchor at distances scaled by σ-band width. Execution is fully deterministi
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: Gold Expansion Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Daily-range expansion + Keltner-anchored limit entries with ATR-scaled trailing What it does A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that targets daily range expansions . Bias is confirmed via a volatility-band condition , then the EA places precision limit orders on the Keltner Channel to join continua
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: German Index Thrust EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: DAX / GER40 • Timeframe: M5 • Style: DeMarker-bias, stop-entries at daily open, BB-width scaling, ATR trailing What it does Rules-based M5 engine for DAX/GER40 that takes directional bias from a DeMarker cross , then places stop orders referenced to the daily open with volatility (BB-width) scaling . Risk is deterministic via percent SL/
US30 Open Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. Product: US30 Open Capture EA by Alpha Structure FX Market: US30 / DJIA • Timeframe: M5 • Style: NY open capture, limit entries at daily open, BB-width scaling, % SL/TP, ATR trailing What it does Rules-based M5 engine for US30 that targets moves around the New York session open . It derives bias from daily-extreme crosses , then places precision limit orders referenced to the daily open , with BB-w
