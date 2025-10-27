Gold Regime Shift EA

Launch Pricing Policy (USD) Intro price: $30 — starting price .

Automatic weekend step-ups : the price increases every weekend until it reaches the final price .

Buying early locks your price for all future updates.



A rules-based XAUUSD M30 Expert Advisor engineered by Alpha Structure FX. It exploits regime shifts via a dual-Bollinger framework (BB 130/2.5σ + 510/2.0σ), entering only on confirmed band migration to capture trend extension after variance shocks. Includes disciplined pre-set SL/TP and time-based exit for execution consistency.

Why traders choose it

Institutional logic : dual confirmation to reduce false breaks.

Fully systematic : no discretion, no martingale, no grids.

Risk first : fixed SL/TP + max-bars exit.

Plug & trade: optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) / M30 on MT4/MT5 tick-feeds.

Core mechanics

Entries : Long when price opens above BB(130,2.5σ) with confirmation against BB(510,2.0σ) . Short mirror logic.

Exits : Fixed StopLoss / TakeProfit and Exit-after-Bars .



Inputs (essentials)

StopLoss / TakeProfit (points)

ExitAfterBars

MagicNumber

Risk/Fixed Lot (via your MM rules)

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Account: ECN/RAW with tight spreads

VPS: low latency, 24/5

One chart = one EA instance (unique MagicNumber)

What you get

Lifetime updates for the purchased account(s)

User guide + set template

Transparent change-log via Market “What’s New”

Important

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before going live and size positions according to your risk plan.