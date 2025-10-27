$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. 🚀

Product: German Index Thrust EA by Alpha Structure FX

Market: DAX / GER40 • Timeframe: M5 • Style: DeMarker-bias, stop-entries at daily open, BB-width scaling, ATR trailing

What it does

Rules-based M5 engine for DAX/GER40 that takes directional bias from a DeMarker cross, then places stop orders referenced to the daily open with volatility (BB-width) scaling. Risk is deterministic via percent SL/TP and ATR-based trailing with activation thresholds—no martingale, no grid. 🛡️

How it trades (overview)

Bias: DeMarker(period 50) cross defines long/short posture. Placement: Pending stop orders offset from the daily open by a factor of BB Width Ratio (regime-aware distance). Risk: % Stop Loss / Take Profit + ATR-scaled trailing with activation gates; bar-expiry on pendings. Discipline: Friday exit rule; duplicates disabled; hedged-capable on MT5.

Core Parameters (exposed)

DeMarker Period: 50

Entry Offsets: PriceEntryMult1 = 0.50 (long), PriceEntryMult2 = 0.10 (short)

Profit Target (%): Long 2.5% , Short 0.5%

Stop Loss (%): 0.5%

Trailing (Long): 3.3 × ATR(188) , activation = 4.2 × ATR(142)

Trailing (Short): 1.7 × ATR(79) , activation = 4.6 × ATR(187)

Order Validity: Long 81 bars , Short 111 bars

Time Rules: Exit on Friday 19:00 ; optional session guard compatible

Auto Exit (Long): Close after 100 bars

Magic Number: configurable ⚙️

Key Features

DeMarker-driven directional thrust aligned to intraday momentum.

Volatility-aware distance using BB Width Ratio for regime robustness.

Deterministic risk : % SL/TP + ATR trailing; clear activation thresholds.

Operational discipline : bar-expiry on pendings, Friday shutdown.

Institutional simplicity: minimal knobs, reproducible logic.

Recommended Setup (non-binding)

Symbol/TF: DAX/GER40 on M5 .

Broker: ECN/RAW with reliable index execution.

VPS: Low-latency hosting for consistent stop-order triggers. ⏱️

Risk: Keep position sizing consistent (e.g., 0.25–1.0%/trade).

Testing: Validate on your broker’s tick model before live. 🧪

Policy & Support

No martingale, no grid, no latency/arbitrage tricks.

Ongoing maintenance; parameters stay clear and minimal .

Professional, data-driven support; constructive feedback welcome.

Disclaimer

Index trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your settings, risk, and broker compliance.

Lock in the launch price ($30) now — the price steps up next weekend and every weekend until it reaches the regular level. ✅