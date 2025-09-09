The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities.
The bot will only be activated on days when there are no major fundamental events during the early morning hours for GBP or USD. You can check these events in economic calendars such as Forex Factory, Investing or Trading Economics.
Options to Keep the Bot Active:
Rent a VPS (Virtual Private Server):
You can opt to rent a VPS at a cost of approximately $14 USD per month, which will ensure that the bot is constantly active without interruption.
Leave your PC or Laptop On:
Alternatively, you can keep your PC or laptop on overnight, ensuring that it does not automatically suspend or shut down. This will allow the bot to continue running until its shutdown time.
Actions at the End of the Trade:
If trades are still open at 5:00 AM, the bot you will need to shut down the bot as well as manually close open trades.
Alternatively, you can use a script that closes all open trades if you prefer not to do it manually, these scripts are rented at 30 USD per month.
Account Requirements:
Minimum account amount: 2,500 USD.
Maximum account size: 800,000 USD.
This capital range is designed to ensure that the bot performs optimally, providing adequate room for your trading strategies.
Usage Ratio:
The trading lot size will be calculated using an Excel file provided at the time of bot purchase, you will need to send a message to obtain it. This file will allow you to determine the right lot size for your account, optimizing trades according to your balance and market conditions.
Important Bot Schedule Recommendation:
If you decide to leave the bot active after 5:00 AM, it is important to make sure that there are no fundamental events scheduled after this time (e.g., 6:00 AM or 7:00 AM, depending on New York time). If there is a major event that may affect the currencies you are trading, such as fundamental news for GBP or USD, it is advisable to turn off the bot before it reaches these times to avoid unpredictable market movements.