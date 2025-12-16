G Edge
- Experts
- Krzysztof Sitko
- Versione: 5.0
- Attivazioni: 10
G Edge MT5: The Ultimate Trading Advantage
G Edge is not just a trading robot—it is your technological dominance in the market. Engineered for surgical precision, this bot redefines algorithmic trading standards. By utilizing advanced entry algorithms, G Edge achieves a stunning 96.5% win rate while keeping the drawdown below 2%.
This tool is designed for traders who demand maximum capital growth with minimal risk exposure.
💎 Key Performance Achievements (2025 Backtest)
The numbers speak for themselves. Stress-tested under the challenging market conditions of 2025, G Edge proved it can turn a small deposit into a fortune through aggressive compounding.
-
Mini Account Start: We started with just $100.
-
Total Net Profit: Over $10,000,000 generated.
-
Profit Factor: An incredible 7.36 – for every dollar lost, the bot generates over $7 in profit.
-
Win Rate: 96.47% (13,330 profitable trades out of 13,818 total).
-
Safety First: Maximal Drawdown (DD) held at a microscopic 1.58%.
-
Recovery Factor: 111.29 – the bot recovers from small losses instantly.
🔥 Why Choose G Edge?
-
Sniper Precision: The average consecutive win streak is 28 trades, while the average consecutive loss is just 1. The bot doesn't guess; it enters only when it has the "Edge."
-
Smooth Equity Curve: As seen in the screenshots, the growth is exponential and stable. No scary spikes or deep drawdowns.
-
Perfect for Small Accounts: With its ultra-low drawdown, you can start safely with as little as $100 and let compound interest work in your favor.
-
Intelligent Risk Management: A Sharpe Ratio of 52.84 proves the strategy is mathematically superior and resistant to market noise.
⚙️ Recommendations
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Broker: ECN account with low spreads and fast execution.
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 operation.
-
Initial Deposit: From $100 (Recommended $500 for lower risk).
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading foreign exchange (Forex) and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.
Past Performance: Please note that past performance, including the backtest results presented above, is not necessarily indicative of future results. Backtests are simulations and cannot predict exact market behavior in real-time.
Capital at Risk: There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment; therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.
Responsibility: The author of this software is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this product. Please trade responsibly and consider testing the EA on a demo account before using real funds.