G Edge MT5: The Ultimate Trading Advantage

G Edge is not just a trading robot—it is your technological dominance in the market. Engineered for surgical precision, this bot redefines algorithmic trading standards. By utilizing advanced entry algorithms, G Edge achieves a stunning 96.5% win rate while keeping the drawdown below 2%.

This tool is designed for traders who demand maximum capital growth with minimal risk exposure.

💎 Key Performance Achievements (2025 Backtest)

The numbers speak for themselves. Stress-tested under the challenging market conditions of 2025, G Edge proved it can turn a small deposit into a fortune through aggressive compounding.

  • Mini Account Start: We started with just $100.

  • Total Net Profit: Over $10,000,000 generated.

  • Profit Factor: An incredible 7.36 – for every dollar lost, the bot generates over $7 in profit.

  • Win Rate: 96.47% (13,330 profitable trades out of 13,818 total).

  • Safety First: Maximal Drawdown (DD) held at a microscopic 1.58%.

  • Recovery Factor: 111.29 – the bot recovers from small losses instantly.

🔥 Why Choose G Edge?

  1. Sniper Precision: The average consecutive win streak is 28 trades, while the average consecutive loss is just 1. The bot doesn't guess; it enters only when it has the "Edge."

  2. Smooth Equity Curve: As seen in the screenshots, the growth is exponential and stable. No scary spikes or deep drawdowns.

  3. Perfect for Small Accounts: With its ultra-low drawdown, you can start safely with as little as $100 and let compound interest work in your favor.

  4. Intelligent Risk Management: A Sharpe Ratio of 52.84 proves the strategy is mathematically superior and resistant to market noise.

⚙️ Recommendations

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Broker: ECN account with low spreads and fast execution.

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 operation.

  • Initial Deposit: From $100 (Recommended $500 for lower risk).

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading foreign exchange (Forex) and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Past Performance: Please note that past performance, including the backtest results presented above, is not necessarily indicative of future results. Backtests are simulations and cannot predict exact market behavior in real-time.

Capital at Risk: There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment; therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Responsibility: The author of this software is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this product. Please trade responsibly and consider testing the EA on a demo account before using real funds.

