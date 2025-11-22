AO Gold M15 Scanner
- Indicatori
- Elvin Entero Tomolin
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 5
AO Gold M15 Reversal Scanner
**Master Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping with Precision.**
Stop guessing where the market turns. This indicator is engineered exclusively for **XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe**. It analyzes the Awesome Oscillator to automatically detect high-probability reversals and trend continuations, keeping your charts clean and your signals clear
**Key Features:** * **Pinpoint Reversals:** Identifies "Overbought" tops for Selling and "Oversold" bottoms for Buying. * **Trend Continuation:** Detects failed crossovers (hidden pullbacks) to help you enter established trends safely. * **100% Non-Repainting:** Signals are confirmed at the close of the bar and **never vanish** or shift. * **Auto-Clean Logic:** Only shows the most recent valid signals to prevent chart clutter
**How to Trade:**
* 🔴 **Red Arrow (Top Peak):** Momentum is exhausted. Look to **SELL**.
* 🟢 **Green Arrow (Bottom Valley):** Selling pressure has faded. Look to **BUY**.
* 🔵 **Aqua/Orange Arrows:** Price attempted to reverse but failed. Trend is continuing.
**Requirements:**
* **Symbol:** XAUUSD (Gold)
* **Timeframe:** M15 Only
**Simple. Powerful. Built for Gold.**