Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile

What is a Footprint Chart?

A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the battle between buyers and sellers at every price level.

KEY CONCEPT: Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activity and market structure.





Overlay Window

The primary display area showing the footprint candles. This window can be positioned anywhere on your chart using the position parameters.





Why Use Footprint Charts?

🎯 Precise Entry/Exit Points

Identify exact price levels where large players are active, allowing for surgical trade entries with minimal risk.

📊 Order Flow Transparency

See the aggression of buyers vs sellers in real-time, revealing true market sentiment beyond price action.

💪 Imbalance Detection

Automatically identify volume imbalances that signal strong directional pressure and potential breakouts.

🏛️ Institutional Footprints

Track where "Smart Money" is accumulating or distributing, helping you trade alongside institutions.

🎯 Volume Profile

Histogram: Shows dominant side volume

How This Indicator Works

The Cluster Footprint Order Chart with Volume profile is specifically designed for MetaTrader 4, which provides native tick-by-tick volume data. This indicator uses intelligent volume inference based on:

Price Movement Analysis: Direction and speed of price changes

Direction and speed of price changes Tick Count Scaling: Number of price updates at each level

Number of price updates at each level Volume Distribution: Statistical modelling of bid/ask volume

Statistical modelling of bid/ask volume Real-Time Updates: Dynamic volume allocation as price touches levels

ℹ️ IMPORTANT: This indicator simulates order flow behaviour similar to professional platforms. While not based on direct exchange data, it provides accurate representations of market microstructure for MT4 users.





Settings and Configuration

ℹ️ IMPORTANT: !!! Please watch my video thoroughly to understand and apply the correct settings !!!