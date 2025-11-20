MTF Dual Linear Regression Channel

A professional indicator that plots two linear regression channels on any time frame, with full support for multiple time frames (MTF). It provides traders with a clear view of the price trend, divergence areas, and potential reversal levels.

The indicator displays two independent channels (short-term and long-term), allowing you to analyze both the minor trend and the overall trend on the same chart, combining precision and ease of decision-making.

Key Features

✔ MTF Support - Display regression channels from any higher time frame on the current chart.

✔ Dual Channels - A fast (short-term) channel and a slow (long-term) channel to distinguish between overlapping trends.

✔ Accurate Linear Regression Calculation with a mathematically computed automatic deviation.

✔ Clear Structure - Center line + Upper band + Lower band for each channel.

✔ Identifies Price Zones to highlight overbought, oversold, and trend reversal areas.

✔ Suitable for All Trading Styles: Scalping, swing trading, trend following, and breakout strategies.

✔ Works on All Assets (Forex, Metals, Indices, Cryptocurrencies).

✔ Lightweight and Highly Optimized - Does not consume system resources.

A Powerful Tool for All Traders

Whether you trade trends or reversals, the MTF Dual LRC provides you with accurate and professional insight into market structure, helping you make clearer and more confident trading decisions.