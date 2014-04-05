CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal

Institutional-grade CRT Ghost Candle & HTF Fractal framework that projects higher-timeframe structure, liquidity sweeps, and directional bias directly onto lower timeframes — built for serious discretionary traders.


MT4 Version : Click Here

Product Overview

CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is an advanced institutional-grade market structure and liquidity visualization indicator designed to compress higher timeframe logic directly onto your working chart—without switching timeframes.

This indicator fuses Candle Range Theory (CRT), Higher Timeframe (HTF) ghost candles, fractal-based sweep logic, and a real-time bias dashboard into a single, clean, performance-optimized framework.

The objective is simple and professional:
reduce chart switching, remove subjective bias, and expose where liquidity is engineered and executed.


Core Trading Concept

Modern price delivery is range-driven and liquidity-dependent.
This indicator is built around two institutional principles:

  1. Price reacts to higher timeframe ranges

  2. Liquidity sweeps precede directional expansion

CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal makes these principles visible, measurable, and actionable—directly on lower timeframes.


Key Components Explained

VALIDATION CORE 

1. Higher Timeframe Ghost Candles (Right-Side Projection)

The indicator visually projects H1 and H4 candles (user-selectable) onto the right side of your active chart.

What this solves:

  • Eliminates constant timeframe switching

  • Maintains HTF context while executing on lower timeframes

  • Preserves candle structure (open, high, low, close)

How traders use it:

  • Identify HTF highs/lows acting as liquidity magnets

  • Align entries with HTF candle direction

  • Anticipate expansion once HTF ranges are engaged

Ghost candles are dynamically spaced, auto-shifted, and optimized to avoid chart clutter.


2. Candle Range Theory (CRT) Trap Levels

This indicator automatically detects CRT trap conditions, where price:

  • Sweeps a prior candle’s high or low

  • Closes back inside the range

  • Leaves unfilled liquidity behind

Visual logic:

  • Pending CRT levels remain solid with orange colour

  • Completed CRT levels convert to grey with right check-mark

  • Clear labeling distinguishes active vs mitigated zones

Why this matters:
CRT traps often mark institutional entry zones, failed breakouts, and high-probability reversal or continuation points.

No repainting. No subjective marking.
Pure rule-based detection.


3. Smart Sweep Detection (Fractal Logic)

Built-in fractal logic identifies internal and external liquidity sweeps between consecutive HTF candles.

Sweep markers highlight:

  • High sweeps (stop-hunts above highs)

  • Low sweeps (sell-side liquidity grabs)

  • Confirmed sweeps only (close-based validation)

This allows traders to:

  • Filter fake breakouts

  • Enter after liquidity is cleared

  • Trade with displacement, not anticipation


In addition to TF1 sweeps,

The indicator also validates higher-timeframe (TF2) liquidity sweeps.
When a sweep on TF2 meets confirmation conditions, the sweep line “S” transitions from dotted to solid.

This indicates a confirmed higher-timeframe liquidity event, not a visual projection.


4. Institutional Bias Dashboard (Daily & Weekly)

A lightweight, non-intrusive dashboard displays:

  • Daily Bias

  • Weekly Bias

  • Reason for bias, such as:

    • CRT sweep

    • Failed break

    • Range expansion

    • Inside range (neutral)

Bias is calculated using objective rules, not indicators or oscillators.

This feature is particularly valuable for:

  • Intraday traders aligning with HTF direction

  • Swing traders managing directional exposure

  • Traders avoiding overtrading during neutral conditions


5. Standard HTF Levels (Optional)

For traders who prefer structured reference points, the indicator can plot:

  • Current candle high/low (C0)

  • Previous candle high/low (C1)

  • Historical reference levels (C2)

All levels are:

  • Toggle-based

  • Thickness adjustable

  • Label optional

This ensures the tool adapts to minimalists and structure-heavy traders alike.


Who This Indicator Is For

This indicator is not designed for indicator stacking or signal chasing.

It is ideal for traders who:

  • Trade price action, liquidity, and market structure

  • Use ICT, CRT, SMC, Wyckoff, or institutional models

  • Execute on M1–M15 while respecting H1–H4 context

  • Want clarity, not complexity

Suitable for:

  • Forex

  • Indices

  • Gold

  • CFDs

  • Crypto (broker-dependent)


Key Advantages

  • No repainting logic

  • No lagging indicators

  • No indicators inside indicators

  • Fully object-based (fast, stable, tester-safe)

  • Optimized chart shift and object recycling

  • Clean visuals, professional layout

Built for real trading environments, not screenshots.


Customization & Control

All major components are user-controlled:

  • Timeframes

  • Ghost candle count and spacing

  • CRT scan depth

  • Colors and styles

  • Dashboard position

  • Visual density

This makes the indicator adaptable across:

  • Scalping

  • Intraday

  • Swing trading workflows


Important Notes 

  • Indicator is for analytical and educational purposes only

  • Does not provide trade signals or automated entries

  • No guarantees of profitability

  • Trader discretion and risk management are essential


Final Positioning

CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a context engine, not a signal generator.

It shows:

  • Where liquidity is taken

  • Where higher timeframe intent exists

  • Where price is most likely to react next

If your trading is built on structure, range, and intent, this indicator becomes a core decision-support tool—not an overlay.



FAQs / Common Questions

Does this indicator repaint?

No. All CRT levels, ghost candles, and liquidity sweeps are confirmed using closed candles and historical validation. The indicator does not repaint past data.


Is this a signal or auto-entry indicator?

No. This is a discretionary, context-based decision-support tool. It provides higher-timeframe structure, CRT ranges, and liquidity information—not trade entries.


Can this be used with ICT / SMC models?

Yes. The logic aligns directly with Candle Range Theory (CRT), liquidity sweeps, and higher-timeframe structure used in ICT and SMC-based trading models.


Which timeframes does this work best on?

Execution is typically performed on lower timeframes (M5–M15), while structure and bias are derived from higher timeframes such as H1 and H4.


What timeframe combinations are recommended for best visualization?

For optimal clarity and chart balance, the following timeframe combinations are recommended:

  • M5 chart: TF1 = H1, TF2 = H4

  • M15 chart: TF1 = H4, TF2 = Daily

  • H1 chart: TF1 = H4, TF2 = Daily

  • H4 chart: TF1 = Daily, TF2 = Weekly

These combinations provide a clear view of higher-timeframe structure while maintaining sufficient chart space. Timeframe selection may be adjusted based on individual trading style and preferences.


What does the “S” label and dotted vs solid sweep line indicate?

The dotted sweep line represents a pending liquidity sweep.
Once the sweep is validated based on candle-close confirmation, the line becomes solid and an “S” label is displayed. This confirms a valid liquidity sweep, including on higher timeframes (TF2).


Why are some HTF ghost candles partially outside the chart on lower timeframes (e.g., M5)?

This is expected behavior and is related to chart scaling, not an indicator issue.

On very low timeframes such as M5, the chart auto-scales the price axis based on the currently visible M5 candles. When higher-timeframe ghost candles (such as H4 or D1) are displayed, their price range (High–Low) can be much larger than the active lower-timeframe price action, causing them to extend beyond the visible chart area.

On higher base timeframes (M15, H1, and above), the chart naturally displays a wider price range, allowing higher-timeframe ghost candles to fit more comfortably within the visible window.

This behavior is part of MetaTrader’s automatic chart scaling and does not indicate repainting or incorrect calculations.


Will this slow down my platform?

No. The indicator is object-based and performance-optimized. It does not perform heavy calculations on every tick.


Is this suitable for beginners?

This indicator is best suited for traders with a basic understanding of price action and market structure. Beginners may use it effectively after learning core concepts.



