Enigma 112
- Indicatori
- issam rahhal sabour
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution
📋 Introduction
The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems.
🎯 Tesla 3-6-9 Gates
Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels
📊 Huddleston Theory
Volume-based market structure analysis for institutional level identification
⚡ PO3 Dealing Ranges
Price oscillation and institutional level detection for accurate entries
🔧 Installation Guide
Download the Enigma_112.mq5 file to your computer
Navigate to: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators and paste the file
Restart MT5 or right-click in Navigator → Refresh, then drag the indicator to your chart
Adjust parameters according to your trading style and risk tolerance
TradingPreset = PRESET_DAY_TRADER;
RiskPerTrade = 1.0; // 1% risk per trade
ShowTeslaGates = true;
EnableTradingSignals = true;
✨ Key Features
🎯 Tesla Gates System (3-6-9)
Automatically calculates support/resistance levels based on Tesla's vortex mathematics with dynamic multipliers.
|Parameter
|Description
|Recommended Value
|ShowTeslaGates
|Display Tesla Gate levels on chart
|true
|TeslaMultiplierMode
|Auto or manual multiplier calculation
|MULTIPLIER_AUTO
|TeslaLinesAbove/Below
|Number of gate levels each direction
|9
⚡ Signal Generation
Smart signal system with confidence scoring and multi-timeframe confirmation.
🟢 Strong Buy Signal
80-100% confidence level with multiple indicator confluence
🟡 Moderate Buy
60-79% confidence with good technical alignment
🔴 Strong Sell Signal
80-100% confidence with bearish confluence
🎯 Trading Strategies
Strategy 1: Tesla Gate Bounce
Buy when price touches Tesla support gate, sell at resistance gate with volume confirmation.
Strategy 2: Multi-Confluence Trading
Trade when multiple indicators align at the same price level with high confidence scores.
Strategy 3: PO3 Range Breakout
Enter trades when price breaks PO3 ranges with volume confirmation and follow-through.
|Market Condition
|Recommended Strategy
|Risk Adjustment
|High Volatility
|Reduce position size, use wider stops
|0.5% risk per trade
|Low Volatility
|Increase position size, tighter stops
|1.5% risk per trade
|Trending Market
|Follow trend direction
|Normal risk parameters
🛡️ Risk Management
Position Sizing Formula
Essential Rules
- Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
- Always use recommended Stop Loss from indicator
- Minimum Risk/Reward ratio: 1:1.5
- Adjust position size based on market volatility
Signal Confidence Levels
|Confidence %
|Rating
|Action
|Position Size
|80-100%
|🚨 High
|Strong trade signal
|Full position
|60-79%
|⚠️ Medium
|Good opportunity
|75% position
|40-59%
|📊 Low
|Trade with caution
|50% position
|<40%
|❌ Weak
|Avoid trading
|No trade
📞 Support & Contact
Email: issamrahhal@tutanota.com | Version: 1.00 | Compatibility: MetaTrader 5