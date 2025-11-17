📋 Introduction

The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems.

🎯 Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels 📊 Huddleston Theory Volume-based market structure analysis for institutional level identification ⚡ PO3 Dealing Ranges Price oscillation and institutional level detection for accurate entries

🔧 Installation Guide

1 Download the File Download the Enigma_112.mq5 file to your computer

2 Install in MetaTrader 5 Navigate to: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators and paste the file

3 Compile the Indicator Restart MT5 or right-click in Navigator → Refresh, then drag the indicator to your chart

4 Configure Settings Adjust parameters according to your trading style and risk tolerance

// Recommended Initial Settings for Day Trading:

TradingPreset = PRESET_DAY_TRADER;

RiskPerTrade = 1.0; // 1% risk per trade

ShowTeslaGates = true;

EnableTradingSignals = true;

✨ Key Features

🎯 Tesla Gates System (3-6-9)

Automatically calculates support/resistance levels based on Tesla's vortex mathematics with dynamic multipliers.

Parameter Description Recommended Value ShowTeslaGates Display Tesla Gate levels on chart true TeslaMultiplierMode Auto or manual multiplier calculation MULTIPLIER_AUTO TeslaLinesAbove/Below Number of gate levels each direction 9

⚡ Signal Generation

Smart signal system with confidence scoring and multi-timeframe confirmation.

🟢 Strong Buy Signal 80-100% confidence level with multiple indicator confluence 🟡 Moderate Buy 60-79% confidence with good technical alignment 🔴 Strong Sell Signal 80-100% confidence with bearish confluence

🎯 Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: Tesla Gate Bounce

Buy when price touches Tesla support gate, sell at resistance gate with volume confirmation.

💡 Pro Tip: Wait for price to touch the Tesla Gate level and show reversal candlestick patterns before entering.

Strategy 2: Multi-Confluence Trading

Trade when multiple indicators align at the same price level with high confidence scores.

Strategy 3: PO3 Range Breakout

Enter trades when price breaks PO3 ranges with volume confirmation and follow-through.

Market Condition Recommended Strategy Risk Adjustment High Volatility Reduce position size, use wider stops 0.5% risk per trade Low Volatility Increase position size, tighter stops 1.5% risk per trade Trending Market Follow trend direction Normal risk parameters

🛡️ Risk Management

Position Sizing Formula

Position Size = (Account Size × Risk Per Trade) / (Stop Loss Distance × Point Value)

Essential Rules

⚠️ Critical Rules: Never risk more than 1-2% per trade

Always use recommended Stop Loss from indicator

Minimum Risk/Reward ratio: 1:1.5

Adjust position size based on market volatility

Signal Confidence Levels

Confidence % Rating Action Position Size 80-100% 🚨 High Strong trade signal Full position 60-79% ⚠️ Medium Good opportunity 75% position 40-59% 📊 Low Trade with caution 50% position <40% ❌ Weak Avoid trading No trade