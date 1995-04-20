FireArrow

FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal

this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed.

Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl.

Recommended Time frame : 15 and above

this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy , scalping/swing trading.

Parameters :
Main Period : Arrow main signal period (change signal)
ATR period : arrow calculation period  (change signal)
Show arrows on : chose if arrow should appear on bar open or close
Arrow distance in Points : the distance between candles and arrows
History : how many history bars to show arrow signals
SL value (pips)
TP1 Value (pips)
TP2 Value (pips)
TP3 Value (pips)
Alert and Notifications
Arrows display true/false
