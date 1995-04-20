Supreme Trend is a reversal/continuation type Oscillator type indicator that is based on Moving average and stochastic indicators

this indicator can be used in two methods :

Reversal Method : short when golden arrow appear after arrows were above upper level (e.g 70) Reversal Method : long when Purple arrow appear after arrows were below lower level (e.g 30) Trend Method : long when arrows cross above 50 level line , short when arrows cross below 50 level line. use higher ma and stochastic periods for this method

This indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay signal.





Parameters :

Ma period

stochastic period

