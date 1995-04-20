Oil Master indicator is a very beginner-friendly buy sell arrow type indicator that works on oil pairs, this indicator focuses on giving quick scalping signals with built-in money management in form of Take profit and stop-loss colored lines that come with each arrow signal, the indicator also has its built in Stats panel that gives signal accuracy % alongside useful info.

HOW TO USE :

Open trade according to arrow direction, after that use the TP and SL lines above and below the arrow and drag your TP and SL lines from entry to the TP and SL lines of the indicator.





THIS INDICATOR DOESN'T REPAINT!!



