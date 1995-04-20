Supreme StochRsi

Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay.

can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross.

if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here

=========================================================================

  • Parameters :
  • Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period
  • Rsi Period
  • Rsi price

=====================================================================================

