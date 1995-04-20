Supreme StochRsi
- Indicatori
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Versione: 1.0
Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay.
can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross.
if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here
- Parameters :
- Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period
- Rsi Period
- Rsi price
