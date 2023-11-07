The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals.

if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here



Parameters:

HMA Period

HMA Smoothing

HMA Price (close/open)

Signal Period (Arrows)