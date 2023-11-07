Supreme HmaSignal

The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals.

if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here

Parameters:

 HMA Period

HMA Smoothing

HMA Price (close/open)

Signal Period (Arrows)

Recensioni 2
alfy87
1080
alfy87 2025.09.06 01:02 
 

GREAT HELP

Philippe COSTE
152
Philippe COSTE 2024.04.05 06:27 
 

It looks very interesting , reliable and helpful. No idea about support so far

Rispondi alla recensione