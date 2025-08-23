Gold Titan King Scalper
- Indicatori
- Dodong Christian Arnon
- Versione: 3.8
- Attivazioni: 5
📖 Indicator Description
🔱 GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR
High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant
🔔 Overview
The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs.
It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart.
⚠️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades automatically, giving traders full control for manual entries and exits.
✨ Key Features
🔹 Simple Yet Powerful Strategy
-
Trend pull back and BOS detection with AI trend break and pullback scanner
-
Optimized for M5 timeframe (works on others too)
🔹 On-Chart Visuals (Clean & Intuitive)
-
Buy/Sell Now alerts with specific price levels
-
Entry Line → White 3px Trendline
-
Stop Loss Line → Red 3px Trendline
-
Take Profit 1 (TP1) → Gold 3px Trendline
-
Take Profit 2 (TP2) → Blue 3px Trendline
🔹 Customizable Inputs
-
SL Points → Adjustable Stop Loss distance
-
TP1 Points → Adjustable Take Profit 1
-
TP2 Points → Adjustable Take Profit 2
🔹 Smart Signal Management
-
No counter-trade signals (waits for trend change)
-
Auto-cleanup of old signals & trendlines
-
Clean charts, focused on latest opportunity
📊 On-Chart Info Panel
|Displayed Info
|Color
|GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR
|Gold
|Developed By DCA LTD EXPERT
|Lime
|Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signal
|Lime
|SL → Red Line
|Red
|TP1 → Gold Line
|Gold
|TP2 → Blue Line
|Blue
|Buy Count / Sell Count
|Lime
|Last Entry Price
|Lime
|SL & TP1 Prices
|Lime
|TP2 Price
|Lime
📲 Alerts & Notifications
-
Visual chart alerts
-
Push notifications supported
⚙️ Use Cases
-
Manual scalpers looking for precise entries/exits
-
Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers aiming for fast strategies
-
Traders preferring full control (no auto-trading)
✅ Advantages
-
No repainting – signals are verified
-
Minimal chart clutter – only active trade zone shown
-
Fast VPS & mobile-friendly
📌 Important Notes
-
Manual trading only – indicator, not EA
-
Recommended for M5 timeframe on Gold
-
SL/TP easily adjustable to fit risk
📱 Mobile Installation Instructions
You can install and monitor the Gold Titan King Signal Indicator directly from your phone using a VPS connection:
-
Get a VPS – Install MetaTrader on your VPS (Windows server).
-
Download Remote PC – Install Microsoft Remote Desktop (Remote PC app) from Google Play Store.
-
Login to VPS – Connect your phone to the VPS via Remote Desktop.
-
Run MetaTrader – Open MT4 inside the VPS where the indicator is installed.
-
Monitor in Real-Time – Now you can watch signals directly from your phone with full chart access.
⚡ This way, you catch every real-time signal instantly while managing trades anywhere.
🎁 Bonus
Includes BUY/SELL signal management + entry-level visualization → all-in-one scalping companion.