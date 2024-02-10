Blue CARA MT4

| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities

| Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.

This is MT4 version, click here for Blue CARA MT5 (settings and logics are same in both versions)

Intro

Blue CARA EA ('CARA') - short for Comprehensive Algorithmic Responsive Advisor is a next-gen multi-currency ➕ multi-timeframe EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inner Circle Trader's Smart Money Concept collection of indicators and their derived sophisticated trade setups that combine market structure and price-action:

- Fair Value Gap (FVG) (aka Hidden Gap);

- Break-of-structure (BOS) and Change-of-character (CHOCH);

- Order Blocks (OB);

There are options for both grid & no-grid trading to suit every traders tastes. What make CARA unique is its core advantages:

Fully automated and adaptive to market many internal logics in the EA are auto-optimized base on the trading symbols and chart timeframe and constantly updating & adaptable to current market context such as signal selectivity, risk management, entry policy, take-profit levels etc. So you can have the EA run on auto-pilot 24/5 even with a such a mechanical strategy like SMC



Ease and flexible setup (ONLY one-chart needed) which suit many trading styles: trend-follow, counter-trend, breakout, market-open session, night-scalping etc.

Cutting-edge position and risk management system (thanks to the built-in GridRescue™ module) and well-researched/well validated features

Institutional-grade trading logic built into the code architecture to address many known grid-trading related circumstance without the hefty price tag

🔴 Recommendation for quick start: - minimum account balance: $1500 (for 1:500 leverage) or $3000 (for 1:200 leverage) each Symbol. Use cent account if needed - start lot: 0.01 - symbols:

GOLD : XAUUSD

FOREX : most FX majors and minors cross of USD , EUR , GBP , AUD , CAD (🙅‍♀️ avoid JPY, NZD, CHF and exotics pairs)

INDICES : GER40 , NASDAQ100 , SP500 etc.)

Essential features

Some of key features:

🔆( Unique to CARA ): ability to cherry-pick your combination of strategy between 4 setups FVG, BOS, CHOCH and OB.

✅ One-Chart-To-Rule-Them-All approach: user can trade on multiple Timeframe & Symbols setup all from one chart.

✅ Dynamic trading parameters, continuously being updated every week to adapt to market current trends and stochastic metrics

✅ 3 ways to execute an entry signal: Break-out, Reversal, or Both

✅ Enhanced NewsFilter (with keyword-filter capability), that user can specify separate grid trading and exit policies for NFP, FOMC event, speeches. (📅 history News file for backtest available upon request )

✅ Grid trading with dynamic grid step and lot multiplier distance - adaptive to market trend to allow sustainable drawdown.

✅ Built-in BlueAlgo’s proprietary GridRescue™ MT4 expert (exclusive to BlueAlgo’s products)

✅ 4 modes of Trailing Loss (can be applied to both initial order and/or the whole grid basket)

... and many more

With CARA, never again you have to:

❌ Setup many charts on a terminal, wasting computer power and prone to manual error (chart window close accidentally on reboot, incorrect setting parameters ... )

❌ Struggle to find a good combination between different timeframe / symbols (with CARA, you can backtest multicurrency and multi timeframe in MT5) to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live).

to see how your designed portfolio perform before put them on live). ❌ Deal with grid-related situation such as News spike, shallow retracement, trade enter at low liquidity time.

❌ Stucked with a linear, fixed parameters grid with no regards for current market condition

❌ backtest EA operation without visibility of News filtering

Input Parameters and setup instruction or Set files: --> https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754323

or email blue.algoplus@gmail.com after purchase if you need further support please contact me or emailafter purchase if you need further support

Optimized set files for FX, Gold and Index are available. Please DM me after purchase and I can share these

