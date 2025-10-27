German Index Thrust EA
- Experts
- Andreas Smigadis
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
$30 is the starting price — it will increase every weekend until it reaches the regular price. 🚀
Product: German Index Thrust EA by Alpha Structure FX
Market: DAX / GER40 • Timeframe: M5 • Style: DeMarker-bias, stop-entries at daily open, BB-width scaling, ATR trailing
What it does
Rules-based M5 engine for DAX/GER40 that takes directional bias from a DeMarker cross, then places stop orders referenced to the daily open with volatility (BB-width) scaling. Risk is deterministic via percent SL/TP and ATR-based trailing with activation thresholds—no martingale, no grid. 🛡️
How it trades (overview)
-
Bias: DeMarker(period 50) cross defines long/short posture.
-
Placement: Pending stop orders offset from the daily open by a factor of BB Width Ratio (regime-aware distance).
-
Risk: % Stop Loss / Take Profit + ATR-scaled trailing with activation gates; bar-expiry on pendings.
-
Discipline: Friday exit rule; duplicates disabled; hedged-capable on MT5.
Core Parameters (exposed)
-
DeMarker Period: 50
-
Entry Offsets: PriceEntryMult1 = 0.50 (long), PriceEntryMult2 = 0.10 (short)
-
Profit Target (%): Long 2.5%, Short 0.5%
-
Stop Loss (%): 0.5%
-
Trailing (Long): 3.3 × ATR(188), activation = 4.2 × ATR(142)
-
Trailing (Short): 1.7 × ATR(79), activation = 4.6 × ATR(187)
-
Order Validity: Long 81 bars, Short 111 bars
-
Time Rules: Exit on Friday 19:00; optional session guard compatible
-
Auto Exit (Long): Close after 100 bars
-
Magic Number: configurable ⚙️
Key Features
-
DeMarker-driven directional thrust aligned to intraday momentum.
-
Volatility-aware distance using BB Width Ratio for regime robustness.
-
Deterministic risk: % SL/TP + ATR trailing; clear activation thresholds.
-
Operational discipline: bar-expiry on pendings, Friday shutdown.
-
Institutional simplicity: minimal knobs, reproducible logic.
Recommended Setup (non-binding)
-
Symbol/TF: DAX/GER40 on M5.
-
Broker: ECN/RAW with reliable index execution.
-
VPS: Low-latency hosting for consistent stop-order triggers. ⏱️
-
Risk: Keep position sizing consistent (e.g., 0.25–1.0%/trade).
-
Testing: Validate on your broker’s tick model before live. 🧪
Policy & Support
-
No martingale, no grid, no latency/arbitrage tricks.
-
Ongoing maintenance; parameters stay clear and minimal.
-
Professional, data-driven support; constructive feedback welcome.
Disclaimer
Index trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your settings, risk, and broker compliance.
Lock in the launch price ($30) now — the price steps up next weekend and every weekend until it reaches the regular level. ✅