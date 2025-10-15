Yen Scalper Mt4

Non Martingale, Non Grid Strategy that waits for high probability trades in low volatility conditions on the USDJPY. Can also be optimized for other YEN Pairs and timeframes. There is also an mt5 version. Backtest shown with fill tick model using real variable spreads with 99.90% quality. Suitable for prop firms and has a low drawdown. Recommended to trade with 0.01 lot size for every 1000 USD of balance for a maximum expected 10% drawdown.