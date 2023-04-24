Gold Angels

3.5

Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA, which is a highly stable profit-generating EA.

It comes highly recommended.

The logic behind the EA is simple.

It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band.

However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement.

When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend.

This strategy is simple, but it yields significant profits when the trend is stable, particularly with XAUUSD.

However, it is a prerequisite to use a time filter. The European and New York time zones experience significant volatility, which can result in lost profits. Therefore, please use a time filter to set a low-volatility time zone.

The EA uses a reverse signal for the stop loss, and the take profit is closed with a trailing stop.

Additionally, if the profit is negative and the trade is closed, the next lot size will increase. This setting is customizable.

Thank you for choosing the Forex Gold Angel EA.


<EA parameter optimized for XAUUSD TF H1 and H4>

Trailing Stop 100/100 points

Opposite Signal Close =true

Time filter  1 to 5  (EA trades only during this time / MT4 server time)





Recensioni 6
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.04.06 07:58 
 

EXCELENTE , muy buen EA , Felicitaciones al CREADOR DE ESTE ROBOT . gracias

Jali Os
113
Jali Os 2023.07.15 11:23 
 

Very good EA/Indicator. For 4 days test using demo account, TF=1m. I got 35.7% profit. Deposit= 118USD.

MR Dogy
215
MR Dogy 2023.06.13 09:21 
 

where is take profit

Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
Filtro:
IATradingScalping
2363
IATradingScalping 2024.04.06 07:58 
 

EXCELENTE , muy buen EA , Felicitaciones al CREADOR DE ESTE ROBOT . gracias

Hong Ling Mu
24615
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hong Ling Mu 2024.11.02 02:08
Thanks!
AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:21 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

patrickdrew
2693
patrickdrew 2023.10.10 11:41 
 

Sadly it fails. 2 weeks testing on demo. A few trades each night... slowly losing money. After two weeks minus 50.

Hong Ling Mu
24615
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hong Ling Mu 2023.10.10 12:06
I am so sorry.
DIMOH16 Голиков
61
DIMOH16 Голиков 2023.08.02 19:00 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Jali Os
113
Jali Os 2023.07.15 11:23 
 

Very good EA/Indicator. For 4 days test using demo account, TF=1m. I got 35.7% profit. Deposit= 118USD.

MR Dogy
215
MR Dogy 2023.06.13 09:21 
 

where is take profit

Hong Ling Mu
24615
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hong Ling Mu 2023.06.13 09:32
yes! Thank you.
TP is used with trailingstop.
Rispondi alla recensione