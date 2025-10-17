New Aroon Up and Down Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 1.2
New Aroon Up and Down Indicator MetaTrader 4
The New Aroon Up and Down Indicator is designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform and is based on the timing of price movements. This trading tool calculates the number of candlesticks that have passed since the last high and last low within a defined timeframe, helping traders measure the strength and momentum of the market trend.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | New Aroon Up and Down Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4
New Aroon Up and Down Indicator Table
|
Specification
|
Details
|
Category
|
Signal and Prediction – Momentum – Oscillator
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Continuation – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Trading Market
|
All Markets
New Aroon Up and Down Indicator at a Glance
The New Aroon Up and Down Indicator displays various market conditions in both bullish and bearish forms using blue and red arrows. In bullish trends, the Aroon Up line moves at higher levels, and when it nears the value of 100, it indicates buyer dominance. Conversely, in bearish trends, the Aroon Down line remains in higher zones, signaling strong selling pressure.
Additionally, the oscillator chart below the main window represents the trend’s strength and persistence. Higher oscillator values correspond to strong momentum in the current direction, while lower values indicate a neutral or consolidating market.
Indicator in an Uptrend
Blue arrows on the chart represent buy entry points. This condition occurs when the Aroon Up line crosses the Aroon Down line or remains in higher ranges. Moreover, when the oscillator value rises near the +3 level, it signals increasing buyer strength, confirming bullish market momentum.
Indicator in a Downtrend
Red arrows indicate sell entry signals. These setups occur when the Aroon Down line crosses above the Aroon Up line or stabilizes at higher ranges. Following this signal, consecutive red candlesticks typically appear, confirming a bearish correction phase and validating the sell entry zone.
New Aroon Up and Down Indicator Settings
The main parameters of the New Aroon Up and Down Indicator are:
• Period: Defines the number of periods for indicator calculation
• Show Arrows: Enable or disable arrows on the chart
• Arrow Size: Adjust the size of arrows
• Up Arrow Color: Select the color of bullish arrows
• Down Arrow Color: Select the color of bearish arrows
• Alerts ON: Turn alerts on or off
• Message Alert: Display alerts as text on the platform
• Email Alert: Send alerts via email
• Sound Alert: Play an audio alert for signals
• Sound File: Choose a custom alert sound
• Lookback: Define the number of past candlesticks to analyze
Conclusion
The New Aroon Up and Down Indicator combines visual signals with an oscillator fluctuating in the ±3 range to identify precise entry and exit points.
Blue arrows aligned with the Aroon Up crossover mark the start of bullish momentum, while red arrows confirm increasing selling strength. Furthermore, when the oscillator moves toward positive levels, it reinforces the bullish trend, whereas its descent into negative territory highlights the continuation of bearish pressure.