New Aroon Up and Down Indicator MT4

New Aroon Up and Down Indicator MetaTrader 4

The New Aroon Up and Down Indicator is designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform and is based on the timing of price movements. This trading tool calculates the number of candlesticks that have passed since the last high and last low within a defined timeframe, helping traders measure the strength and momentum of the market trend.



New Aroon Up and Down Indicator Table

Specification Details Category Signal and Prediction – Momentum – Oscillator Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Continuation – Reversal Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Markets





New Aroon Up and Down Indicator at a Glance

The New Aroon Up and Down Indicator displays various market conditions in both bullish and bearish forms using blue and red arrows. In bullish trends, the Aroon Up line moves at higher levels, and when it nears the value of 100, it indicates buyer dominance. Conversely, in bearish trends, the Aroon Down line remains in higher zones, signaling strong selling pressure.

Additionally, the oscillator chart below the main window represents the trend’s strength and persistence. Higher oscillator values correspond to strong momentum in the current direction, while lower values indicate a neutral or consolidating market.





Indicator in an Uptrend

Blue arrows on the chart represent buy entry points. This condition occurs when the Aroon Up line crosses the Aroon Down line or remains in higher ranges. Moreover, when the oscillator value rises near the +3 level, it signals increasing buyer strength, confirming bullish market momentum.





Indicator in a Downtrend

Red arrows indicate sell entry signals. These setups occur when the Aroon Down line crosses above the Aroon Up line or stabilizes at higher ranges. Following this signal, consecutive red candlesticks typically appear, confirming a bearish correction phase and validating the sell entry zone.





New Aroon Up and Down Indicator Settings

The main parameters of the New Aroon Up and Down Indicator are:



• Period: Defines the number of periods for indicator calculation



• Show Arrows: Enable or disable arrows on the chart



• Arrow Size: Adjust the size of arrows



• Up Arrow Color: Select the color of bullish arrows



• Down Arrow Color: Select the color of bearish arrows



• Alerts ON: Turn alerts on or off



• Message Alert: Display alerts as text on the platform



• Email Alert: Send alerts via email



• Sound Alert: Play an audio alert for signals



• Sound File: Choose a custom alert sound



• Lookback: Define the number of past candlesticks to analyze





Conclusion

The New Aroon Up and Down Indicator combines visual signals with an oscillator fluctuating in the ±3 range to identify precise entry and exit points.

Blue arrows aligned with the Aroon Up crossover mark the start of bullish momentum, while red arrows confirm increasing selling strength. Furthermore, when the oscillator moves toward positive levels, it reinforces the bullish trend, whereas its descent into negative territory highlights the continuation of bearish pressure.