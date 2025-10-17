Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator MT5
- Indicatori
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 1.2
Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator MT5
The Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator is developed based on the principles of the Ichimoku indicator. Instead of displaying the complex components of the Ichimoku system, it provides a simplified view of market conditions. This indicator visualizes price movements across multiple timeframes using a color-coded heatmap.
In its structure, green represents a dominant bullish trend, red signals the continuation of a bearish trend, and gray reflects a neutral or directionless market phase.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specification Table of Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator
The following table outlines the specifications of the Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator:
|
Category
|
Ichimoku – Heatmap – Trading Tool
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Trading Market
|
All Markets
Kumo Cloud Heatmap Overview
The coloring system in the Kumo Cloud Heatmap is determined by the price’s position relative to the Ichimoku Cloud:
- Green: Bullish dominance, price positioned above the Kumo Cloud
- Red: Bearish dominance, price moving below the Kumo Cloud
- Gray: Neutral or ranging condition, price located inside the Kumo Cloud
Bullish Trend Condition
On the 1-hour chart of the Euro to Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY), the "H1" section in the heatmap appears in green, signaling a bullish trend. Additionally, when most of the timeframes also turn green, it reinforces the strength and continuation of the current bullish movement.
Bearish Trend Condition
According to the 30-minute chart of the New Zealand Dollar to Japanese Yen (NZD/JPY), the "M30" timeframe in the heatmap is displayed in red, indicating a bearish trend. The repetition of red color across most timeframes further confirms strong selling pressure in the market.
Settings of the Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator
The configurable settings of the Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator include:
- Symbols to use: List of selected trading symbols displayed in the heatmap
- Timeframes to use: Timeframes applied for analysis
- RSI period: Number of periods for RSI calculation
- Tenkan period: Period for the Tenkan-Sen line
- Kijun period: Period for the Kijun-Sen line
- Senkou period: Period for the Senkou Span
- Bar to calculate: Number of candles used for calculation
- Strong Up level: Threshold for detecting a strong bullish trend
- Strong Down level: Threshold for detecting a strong bearish trend
- Weak Up level: Range for identifying a weak bullish trend
- Weak Down level: Range for identifying a weak bearish trend
- Strong Up color: Color used for a strong bullish trend
- Strong Down color: Color used for a strong bearish trend
- Weak Up color: Color used for a weak bullish trend
- Weak Down color: Color used for a weak bearish trend
- No Move color: Color representing neutral or non-moving market conditions
- Color for non-existent symbol: Color assigned to unavailable symbols
- Button text color: Color of the button text
- Button border color: Color of the button border
- Button background color: Color of the button background
- Display corner: Chart corner where the indicator is displayed
Conclusion
The Kumo Cloud Heatmap Indicator is a specialized technical analysis tool that simplifies the visualization of Ichimoku Cloud signals.
By utilizing a heatmap display, it identifies bullish, bearish, and neutral market phases clearly. Additionally, its adjustable settings allow traders to customize calculation parameters and color schemes, offering enhanced flexibility and control in trading analysis.