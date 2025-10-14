Vinini LRMA Color Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 1.2
Vinini LRMA Color Indicator MetaTrader 4
The Vinini LRMA Color Indicator is a type of moving average that displays bullish, bearish, and ranging price movements. This trading tool combines Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Linear Regression features to identify trading signals. One of its key features is the color change of the indicator line under different market conditions.
When the price is in an uptrend, the line appears in one color, while in a downtrend, it changes to another color. This shift serves as a signal for entry or exit, alerting traders to potential trading opportunities.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Specifications Table of Vinini LRMA Color Indicator
|
Specification
|
Details
|
Category
|
Moving Average – Price Action – Trading Tool
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
Vinini LRMA Color Indicator at a Glance
The Vinini LRMA Color Indicator, by changing the color of the moving average, shows the current market trend. These color shifts include:
• Green: Indicates an uptrend
• Red: Indicates a downtrend
• Yellow: Shows a neutral or ranging market
Start of an Uptrend
According to the Binance Coin (BNB) cryptocurrency chart on the 30-minute timeframe, the moving average turning green indicates the start of an uptrend. As shown in the chart, the highlighted points can be considered suitable entry zones for buy trades.
Start of a Downtrend
Based on the New Zealand Dollar to US Dollar (NZD/USD) chart, the moving average line turning red signals the beginning of selling pressure and a bearish market move. In such conditions, the marked areas on the chart can provide opportunities to enter sell trades and follow the downtrend.
Settings of Vinini LRMA Color Indicator
The settings of the Vinini LRMA Color Indicator are as follows:
• Period: Calculation period of the indicator
• Applied Price: Price basis for calculations
• Shift: Shift value of the indicator
Conclusion
The Vinini LRMA Color Indicator is a hybrid tool that combines Simple Moving Average (SMA) with Linear Regression to display the market trend in a simple, color-coded format.
The color change of the indicator line highlights price fluctuations and provides buy and sell signals. Moreover, by leveraging both moving average and regression, this indicator effectively reduces price noise and filters out false market fluctuations.