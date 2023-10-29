Market Cycles

Market Cycles is a unique proprietary indicator that uses a neural network to determine the current market phase.

For training, the neural network uses cyclic (reversal) patterns.

Currency markets tend to cycle from bearish to bullish periods and back again.

In this product, we combined patterns from four timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1), which allowed us to significantly increase the accuracy of the signals!

Market Cycles should be used on the EURUSD currency pair,  M30 timeframe!


Benefits of the indicator

  • This unique development has no analogues on the Market.
  • Low price.
  • Permanent technical support from the developer.
  • There are no settings in the indicator, nothing needs to be configured.
  • Convenient signal notification system: alert and push.
  • High percentage of profitable trades. For example, for the currency pair: EURUSD over the past year, 81% of transactions were closed with a profit.
Just install our product and you will see for yourself that it is indispensable!

Important!!! The Market Cycles indicator can only be purchased here, on the mql5 official website. Beware of scammers! 


Filtro:
XIA PENG
247
XIA PENG 2025.06.03 17:00 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione