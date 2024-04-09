Trend Swing

4.55

This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Market Analysis. After purchase, send us a message and you could get it for FREE as a BONUS! 

Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time!
It automatically draws the take profit zones along your stop loss which makes it extremely easy to use for any trader! 

Trend Swing doesn't lag and doesn't repaint!

This indicator is a custom oscillator that is based on several confirmation filters such as the analysis of price waves, the moving averages and crossovers. It is able to determine quick trend reversals with extreme precision! Therefore, Trend Swing can be used as a real scalper on the smaller timeframes such as M1 and higher. If you're more of a day trader, you can trade on the M30 timeframe and higher! These advantages make Trend Swing a one size fits all solution for traders that are looking to get reliable signals! 

Why Trend Swing?

  • Unlike the other lagging oscillators, Trend Swing nevers lags or repaints.
  • Works on Forex, Metals, Indices & Cryptocurrencies.
  • Works on any timeframe.
  • Bullish (Purple) and bearish (Yellow) crossovers at the bottom of your chart
  • Buy (Purple) and Sell (Yellow) arrows at the center of your chart
  • Entry price level for both signal alerts.
  • 3 different take profit levels.
  • Shows take profit hit in real-time trading.
  • Shows stop loss hit in real-time trading.
  • Phone Push Notification Alert.
  • Email Notification Alert.
  • Sound Alert in your MT4 terminal.
  • Option to turn on/off the entry price levels & take profits.

Recommendation

  • Forex Pairs: M30 & H1 for Forex pairs.
  • Metals: M1 & M30 for XAUUSD (gold).
  • Indices: M15 for NAS100.
  • Cryptocurrencies: M1 & M5 for Bitcoin.
 These are our recommendations only. That doesn't mean that you are limited to these timeframes. You can explore other timeframes, the potential is unlimited with this indicator! 
Recensioni 17
Ridlo Widyanto
23
Ridlo Widyanto 2025.01.17 17:43 
 

Very good indicators with the best support!

Tony Gregg
816
Tony Gregg 2024.05.21 22:54 
 

Nice indicator!

iambeley
22
iambeley 2024.05.20 06:00 
 

This indicator is easy to use . Thumbs up

