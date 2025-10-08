Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator MT5

Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator, designed by combining the AO (Awesome Oscillator) and AC (Accelerator Oscillator) in the MetaTrader 5 platform, identifies directional changes along with the momentum of price movements. The output of this trading tool is displayed as follows:

Green Candle: Bullish signal and price entering the buy zone

Bullish signal and price entering the buy zone Red Candle: Bearish signal and price entering the sell zone

Bearish signal and price entering the sell zone Gray Candle: Neutral state or no confirmation signal caused by a discrepancy between AO and AC



Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator Table



Category Details Category Type Signal and Prediction – Trading Tool – Momentum Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Timeframe Multi timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Trading Market All Markets





Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator at a Glance

The Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator, by changing the candle colors, marks entry and exit signals on the chart. A change to green indicates entry into a buy position, and a change to red indicates entry into a sell position. In buy trades, the stop loss is placed below the last swing low, and in sell trades, it is set above the last swing high.

Exit occurs when a reverse signal appears or when the candle colors turn gray.





Indicator in an Uptrend

The chart below shows the EUR/GBP currency pair in the 4-hour timeframe. When the candle colors change from gray or red to green, the market enters the buy zone, and the alignment of AO and AC in the upward direction is established. This situation indicates that the current values of both oscillators are higher than the previous ones, and the momentum of upward movements has strengthened.





Indicator in a Downtrend

The image below shows a 30-minute view of the global gold index. The market enters the sell zone when the candle colors change from green to red. In this situation, the AO and AC oscillators record lower current values compared to previous ones, and the decrease in buying power along with selling pressure begins.





Accelerator Zone Trade Settings

Below displays the settings of the Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator in MetaTrader 5:

Green Zone Color: Displays the color of the bullish zone

Displays the color of the bullish zone Red Zone Color: Displays the color of the bearish zone

Displays the color of the bearish zone Gray Zone Color: Displays the color of the neutral zone





Conclusion

The Accelerator Zone Trade Indicator (Accelerator Oscillator Zone Trade), by converging the data of AO and AC, visually shows market momentum conditions. Candle color changes identify the dominant path of buyers or sellers. Green indicates the beginning of the bullish phase, red shows the intensification of selling pressure, and gray represents a neutral or unconfirmed state.