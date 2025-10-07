TMA True Indicator MT4

TMA True Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The TMA True Indicator is developed for analyzing market trends and fluctuations within the MetaTrader 4 platform. This indicator is an improved version of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA), designed to eliminate the repainting issue (when signals change after appearing on the chart).

It displays a dynamic channel that represents the price oscillation range and helps identify overbought and oversold conditions.

Specifications Table of the TMA True Indicator

The following table outlines the features of the TMA True Indicator:

Category Bands and Channels – Moving Average – Overbought & Oversold Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal – Continuation Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets

TMA True Indicator at a Glance

The TMA True Indicator primarily serves to identify overbought and oversold zones in the market.When the price reaches the upper band, it signals an overbought condition, while crossing below the lower band indicates an oversold condition.

Buy Trade Setup

On the USD/CHF 4-hour chart, the TMA True Indicator demonstrates its effectiveness during an uptrend.As shown, after a downward movement, the price touches the lower band, indicating an oversold zone. In this case, traders may anticipate a potential bullish reversal.

Sell Trade Setup

On the NZD/USD 1-hour chart, the price enters the overbought zone, signaling a potential sell opportunity.After reaching this zone, the chart shows a downward movement, confirming the reversal signal generated by the indicator.

TMA True Indicator Settings

The customizable parameters of the TMA True Indicator include:

TMA_Period: Defines the calculation period of the Triangular Moving Average.

ATR_Period: Sets the number of candles used for the Average True Range (ATR) calculation.

ATR_Mult: Adjusts the expansion or scaling of the bands based on the ATR value.

Conclusion

The TMA True Indicator combines the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with the Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic price channel that identifies overbought and oversold zones.This practical trading tool allows users to fine-tune its parameters through customizable settings, enabling flexibility in different market conditions.