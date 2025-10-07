TMA True Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 1.2
TMA True Indicator for MetaTrader 4
The TMA True Indicator is developed for analyzing market trends and fluctuations within the MetaTrader 4 platform. This indicator is an improved version of the Triangular Moving Average (TMA), designed to eliminate the repainting issue (when signals change after appearing on the chart).
It displays a dynamic channel that represents the price oscillation range and helps identify overbought and oversold conditions.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | TMA True Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4 | Trade Copier: Free Fast Local Trade Copier MT4
Specifications Table of the TMA True Indicator
The following table outlines the features of the TMA True Indicator:
|
Category
|
Bands and Channels – Moving Average – Overbought & Oversold
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
TMA True Indicator at a Glance
The TMA True Indicator primarily serves to identify overbought and oversold zones in the market.When the price reaches the upper band, it signals an overbought condition, while crossing below the lower band indicates an oversold condition.
Buy Trade Setup
On the USD/CHF 4-hour chart, the TMA True Indicator demonstrates its effectiveness during an uptrend.As shown, after a downward movement, the price touches the lower band, indicating an oversold zone. In this case, traders may anticipate a potential bullish reversal.
Sell Trade Setup
On the NZD/USD 1-hour chart, the price enters the overbought zone, signaling a potential sell opportunity.After reaching this zone, the chart shows a downward movement, confirming the reversal signal generated by the indicator.
TMA True Indicator Settings
The customizable parameters of the TMA True Indicator include:
- TMA_Period: Defines the calculation period of the Triangular Moving Average.
- ATR_Period: Sets the number of candles used for the Average True Range (ATR) calculation.
- ATR_Mult: Adjusts the expansion or scaling of the bands based on the ATR value.
Conclusion
The TMA True Indicator combines the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with the Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic price channel that identifies overbought and oversold zones.This practical trading tool allows users to fine-tune its parameters through customizable settings, enabling flexibility in different market conditions.
another trash of this dev