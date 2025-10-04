Trend Focus Indicator MT4

Trend Focus Indicator in MetaTrader 4

The Trend Focus Indicator is a practical tool for technical traders that applies moving averages to identify bullish and bearish market trends in MetaTrader 4.It highlights bullish trends in blue and bearish trends in red, allowing traders to easily recognize market direction while receiving trend signals.



Trend Focus Indicator Table

Category Bands and Channels – Trading Tool – Support and Resistance Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Moving Average – Trend – Reversal Timeframes 15 Minutes – 30 Minutes – 1 Hour Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading Markets Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies



At a Glance

The Trend Focus Indicator identifies bullish and bearish trends using moving averages.

When the market shifts from bullish to bearish or vice versa, it generates reversal signals that traders can use as trade entry opportunities. Forex traders can apply this indicator to align with the market trend, opening buy or sell positions according to their strategies.





Uptrend

On the 1-hour USD/CAD chart, the Trend Focus Indicator detects the beginning of a bullish trend.

Following a bearish move, the price transitions into an uptrend, and the indicator signals this change by shifting from red to blue. Traders can enter buy positions upon spotting the bullish signal and use pullbacks to the trend line as initial or re-entry opportunities.





Downtrend

On the 1-hour NZD/USD chart, the indicator generates bearish signals that can be used as sell entries. After a bullish phase, the price turns downward into a bearish move. With the Trend Focus Indicator, traders can recognize this reversal by noting the color change and bearish signals, providing opportunities to open sell positions.





Trend Focus Indicator Settings

SLOW PERIOD : Define the long-term moving average period

FAST PERIOD : Define the short-term moving average period

ALERT : Enable/disable alerts when a trend change occurs

EMAIL : Enable/disable email alerts for trend reversals

NOTIFICATION : Enable/disable push notifications to mobile when a trend change occurs

MESSAGE TIMEOUT : Set the interval between alert messages

MESSAGE SUBJECT : Define the subject line of the alert or custom message





Conclusion



The Trend Focus Indicator is a specialized tool for traders who want to identify bullish and bearish market trends and remain aware of reversals. It displays bullish phases in blue and bearish phases in red directly on the chart. When a trend reversal occurs, the indicator generates corresponding buy or sell signals and issues alerts to notify traders of potential trading opportunities.