Flat Market Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Eda Kaya
- Versione: 1.2
Flat Market Indicator MetaTrader 4
The Flat Market Indicator is a practical oscillator for technical traders, specifically designed to identify range-bound areas and detect price breakouts from these zones. These breakout signals often indicate the beginning of a new market trend.
This indicator, built for the MetaTrader 4 platform, applies a histogram along with two calculated lines to determine whether the market is currently ranging or trending. When the histogram moves between the two oscillator lines, it confirms a ranging market. Once the histogram breaks out of these levels, it signals the start of a trending condition.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
Flat Market Indicator Table
|
Category
|
Oscillator – Trading Tool – Strength
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Lagging – Trend – Range
|
Timeframes
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading
|
Markets
|
Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies
At a Glance
The Flat Market Indicator functions as an analytical histogram that helps traders determine whether the market is in a ranging or trending phase.
· When the histogram remains inside the oscillator boundaries, the market is ranging.
· When it breaks above or below these lines, it signals the start of a new trend.
Traders can apply their trading strategies to spot buy or sell opportunities once the histogram exits the range zone.
Uptrend Example
On a 30-minute GBPUSD chart, the Flat Market Indicator displays a histogram panel:
· When the price consolidates in a range, traders wait for the histogram to break above the upper oscillator line.
· Once the histogram exits the upper band, it indicates the beginning of an uptrend, offering a potential buy opportunity.
Downtrend Example
On a 30-minute NZDUSD chart, the price initially consolidates in a range before shifting into a downtrend:
· With the Flat Market Indicator applied, traders can identify the range phase.
· When the histogram breaks below the lower oscillator line, it confirms the start of a downtrend, signaling a possible sell trade.
Flat Market Indicator Settings
The customizable settings of the indicator include:
· Calculate On Bar Close – Default is set to candle close. If set to False, calculations are based on the median price ((High + Low) / 2).
· Fast EMA – Period of the short-term moving average.
· Slow EMA – Period of the long-term moving average.
· Av Period – Length for averaging range highs and lows. A higher value smooths the lines.
· Gamma – Distance between the blue and purple lines. Larger values widen the range zone, while smaller values produce quicker breakout signals.
· ALERT – Enable/disable alerts when the histogram exits the range.
· EMAIL – Send alerts via email when breakouts occur.
· NOTIFICATION – Push notifications to mobile devices.
· MESSAGE_TIMEOUT – Time interval between alerts.
· MESSAGE_SUBJECT – Custom subject line for alerts or notifications.
Conclusion
The Flat Market Indicator is a specialized tool designed to identify ranging conditions in the market. By combining it with other forms of technical analysis, traders can pinpoint range phases and act quickly when a new trend breakout occurs—helping them enter buy or sell positions with greater confidence.