Understood! I will reformat the marketing description without the tables, keeping the persuasive tone and clearly listing the parameters and benefits.

🎯 Precision Entry Arrows: Never Miss a High-Probability Trade Again!

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence. The Precision Entry Arrows indicator is a sophisticated, all-in-one tool designed to deliver high-quality, non-repainting Buy and Sell signals directly on your chart. It expertly combines the power of MACD, Stochastic, and a unique EMA 5 Cross to pinpoint exact entry moments, then filters everything through a long-term EMA 200 to ensure you are always trading with the major trend.

The Power of Triple Confirmation

This indicator eliminates false signals by requiring three powerful conditions to align before an arrow is printed:

Momentum Check (MACD): Ensures the underlying buying or selling pressure is strong. Overbought/Oversold Check (Stochastic): Confirms that the market is primed for a reversal from an extreme level. Short-Term Velocity Check (EMA 5 Cross): Provides final confirmation that price action has begun to move in the signal's direction.

Key Features & Benefits

Trend Filtering: The optional EMA 200 Filter keeps you out of risky counter-trend trades. Trade Smarter, Not Harder.

Clear Entry Arrows: Easy-to-read arrows on the chart and zero ambiguity. See the Signal, Place the Trade.

Full Alert System: Never stay glued to your screen! Get instant alerts via Pop-up, Mobile Notification, and Email whenever a new high-probability setup occurs.

Non-Repainting: Signals are locked in when the candle closes. Trust the Arrows.

Customizable Strategy: Tweak all the underlying MACD, Stochastic, and EMA periods to perfectly fit your trading style and any currency pair or market.

Full Control: Customizable Strategy Parameters

You have complete control over the core strategy. Tailor the indicator to any trading style, from scalping to swing trading, by adjusting these powerful inputs:

Indicator Settings (Core Logic)

FastEMA: Period for the fast MACD component (Default: 12).

SlowEMA: Period for the slow MACD component (Default: 26).

SignalPeriod: Period for the MACD signal line (Default: 9).

KPeriod / DPeriod / Slowing: The core parameters for the Stochastic Oscillator (Defaults: 5, 3, 3).

EMA5Period: Period for the short-term EMA cross confirmation (Default: 5).

Filter Settings (Trend Confirmation)

UseEMAFilter: Master switch to enable or disable the long-term trend filter.

EMAPeriod: Period for the long-term EMA trend filter (Default: 200).

EMAAppliedPrice: Price to use for the EMA 200 calculation (e.g., Close, High, Low).

Alert Settings (Convenience & Timing)

EnableNotify: Master switch to turn all alerts on or off.

SendAlert / SendApp / SendEmail: Individual controls for pop-up, mobile, and email notifications.

AlertDelaySeconds: Minimum delay between new alerts to prevent spamming.

TriggerCandle: Selects whether the signal is checked on the Current or Previous (closed) candle.

ArrowOffset / Shift: Controls the visual placement of the arrows on the chart.

🚀 Ready to Trade with Confidence?

The best traders use powerful tools. Stop complicating your analysis and start relying on a system built on robust, multi-indicator confirmation.

Download the Precision Entry Arrows today and elevate your trading to the next level!