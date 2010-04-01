ETE Detector Head Shoulders Indicator

ETE Detector – Head & Shoulders Indicator

Turn your charts into clear and actionable trading opportunities!

🚀 About the Indicator

The ETE Detector automatically identifies Head & Shoulders (H&S) and Inverse Head & Shoulders (IH&S) patterns — classic trend reversal formations.
No more spending hours searching manually: your analysis becomes fast, accurate, and visual.

💡 What You Get

  • Automatic detection of trend reversal patterns

  • Colored arrows: green 🔺 for buys (Inverse H&S), red 🔻 for sells (H&S)

  • Neckline automatically drawn to highlight breakout zones

  • “●” labels for shoulders and head, clearly visualizing the formation

  • Explanatory text directly on the chart: "H&S – Sell" or "Inverse H&S – Buy"

🎯 Benefits for Traders

  • Save time: no more manual pattern hunting

  • Make better decisions: spot reversals before others

  • Clear visualization: instantly recognize complete patterns

  • Works on any market and timeframe

  • Easily customizable settings for your trading style

⚙️ Customizable Inputs

Parameter Description Default Value
LookBack Number of candles to analyze 300
MinDistance Minimum distance between shoulder and head 5
Tolerance Symmetry tolerance between shoulders (%) 2%
BuyColor Color for Inverse H&S (Buy) Green
SellColor Color for H&S (Sell) Red

📈 How to Use

  1. Add the indicator to your MT5 chart

  2. Observe the arrows, labels, and necklines

  3. Analyze breakout zones to identify buy or sell opportunities

  4. Optionally combine with a trend indicator to filter false signals

✨ Why Choose ETE Detector

  • Ultra-fast and reliable detection

  • Intuitive and professional visualization

  • Perfect for all traders: beginners or experienced

  • Optimize your performance by spotting reversals ahead of others

📞 Support & Contact

  • Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA

  • Email: [your email here]

  • Compatible with MT5 only


