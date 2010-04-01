ETE Detector Head Shoulders Indicator
- Indicatori
- N'da Lemissa Kouame
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Turn your charts into clear and actionable trading opportunities!
🚀 About the Indicator
The ETE Detector automatically identifies Head & Shoulders (H&S) and Inverse Head & Shoulders (IH&S) patterns — classic trend reversal formations.
No more spending hours searching manually: your analysis becomes fast, accurate, and visual.
💡 What You Get
-
Automatic detection of trend reversal patterns
-
Colored arrows: green 🔺 for buys (Inverse H&S), red 🔻 for sells (H&S)
-
Neckline automatically drawn to highlight breakout zones
-
“●” labels for shoulders and head, clearly visualizing the formation
-
Explanatory text directly on the chart: "H&S – Sell" or "Inverse H&S – Buy"
🎯 Benefits for Traders
-
Save time: no more manual pattern hunting
-
Make better decisions: spot reversals before others
-
Clear visualization: instantly recognize complete patterns
-
Works on any market and timeframe
-
Easily customizable settings for your trading style
⚙️ Customizable Inputs
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
|LookBack
|Number of candles to analyze
|300
|MinDistance
|Minimum distance between shoulder and head
|5
|Tolerance
|Symmetry tolerance between shoulders (%)
|2%
|BuyColor
|Color for Inverse H&S (Buy)
|Green
|SellColor
|Color for H&S (Sell)
|Red
📈 How to Use
-
Add the indicator to your MT5 chart
-
Observe the arrows, labels, and necklines
-
Analyze breakout zones to identify buy or sell opportunities
-
Optionally combine with a trend indicator to filter false signals
✨ Why Choose ETE Detector
-
Ultra-fast and reliable detection
-
Intuitive and professional visualization
-
Perfect for all traders: beginners or experienced
-
Optimize your performance by spotting reversals ahead of others
📞 Support & Contact
-
Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA
-
-
Compatible with MT5 only