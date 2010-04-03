RSI Advanced The Mastering RSI

RSI Advanced - Elevate Your Analysis & High-Potential Trade Signals

Overview

RSI Advanced is a powerful custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to elevate your technical analysis and provide reliable trading signals. This indicator integrates a standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a sophisticated system of Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) applied directly to the RSI's data. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced divergence detection capabilities, empowering traders to identify potential market trends and strategic entry points.

Key Features

Multi-Layered RSI System

Base RSI Line is calculated with a customizable period (default is 10) and applied to closing prices. This line is typically hidden by default but can be made visible. Fast MA Line (Green) is a 2-period Simple Moving Average of the Base RSI line, designed for quick responsiveness. Signal MA Line (Red) is a 7-period Simple Moving Average of the Fast MA Line, acting as a signal filter. Baseline MA Line (Orange) is a 34-period Simple Moving Average of the Base RSI line, serving as the center of the Bollinger Bands and reflecting broader trends.

Bollinger Bands Applied to RSI Data

Calculated based on the RSI's data with a period of 34 and a deviation of 1.618. These bands help identify overbought/oversold regions within the RSI's movement and signal potential turning points when the Fast MA Line moves beyond the bands and then returns.

Clock Angle Signal Logic

When the Fast MA Line (Green) crosses the Signal MA Line (Red), the indicator uses a unique "clock angle" algorithm to assess the steepness and direction of the Fast MA Line at the crossover point. Buy Signals are generated when the crossover angle falls within the 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock range, indicating strong upward momentum. Sell Signals are generated when the crossover angle falls within the 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock range, indicating strong downward momentum. No-Trade Zone is identified if the crossover angle is between 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock, indicating sideways market or lacking clear trend, advising against trades.

Advanced Divergence Detection

The indicator incorporates algorithms to detect both Regular Divergence and Hidden Divergence between price action (closing prices) and the Fast MA Line of the RSI. Algorithms are enhanced to identify more significant "swing" highs and lows on both the price chart and the RSI by scanning a configurable range of bars. These divergence signals are further confirmed by the Signal MA Line (Red).

Diverse Trading Scenarios

Bounce from Overbought/Oversold (Case 1) - Signals triggered when the Fast MA Line moves out of the Bollinger Bands and beyond the 32/68 RSI levels, then returns.

Strong Setup (Case 5) - Combined with MA crosses, this signal occurs when the Baseline MA Line (Orange) is near the 32 (for Buy) or 68 (for Sell) RSI levels, pointing to high-potential entry opportunities.

Trend Continuation (Case 6) - Indicated when the Fast MA and Signal MA lines approach or touch the Baseline MA Line but fail to cross, instead bouncing off and continuing the established trend.

Sideways Market Detection (Case 7) - The indicator automatically identifies periods of non-trending markets (e.g., when the Fast MA and Signal MA lines are frequently crossing within the Bollinger Bands), advising traders to avoid entering trades during such conditions.

Visual Alerts & Signal Management

Clear Buy (lime green) and Sell (red) arrows are displayed directly on the main price chart at signal points. Users can customize arrow visibility, color, and size. Optional pop-up alerts and push notifications are available for newly generated signals on the latest closed bar. Includes strict filtering options and a minimum bar separation between same-type signals to prevent over-trading.

Customizable Information Panel

An optional on-chart panel provides a concise overview of the indicator's configuration and the current RSI value with its corresponding status (e.g., Extreme Overbought, Oversold, Neutral).

Benefits for Traders

High-Quality Signals combine multiple analytical elements to provide more reliable trading signals. Adaptable Across Timeframes works effectively on timeframes from M15 and higher, with parameters adjustable for various trading styles. Clear Visual Representation through indicator lines, arrows, and info panel makes market interpretation straightforward. Reduced Noise & False Signals through enhanced divergence detection algorithms and sideways market identification help filter out unreliable signals.

How To Use

The RSI Advanced indicator features well-organized input parameters, allowing you to easily configure the RSI period, adjust divergence detection settings, enable/disable alerts, and customize display options on your chart. Simply drag the indicator onto your MT5 chart and fine-tune the settings according to your trading strategy.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Type: Custom Technical Indicator | Analysis: Multi-layered RSI with MA and Bollinger Bands | Signals: Clock angle algorithm with divergence detection | Timeframes: M15 and higher recommended

Advanced RSI analysis with intelligent signal filtering for reliable trading opportunities.


