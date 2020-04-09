Expert Little Pips on EURUSD is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for EURUSD with advanced and unique algorithms to deliver stable and efficient performance. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the same time according to price movement patterns and executes trades according to the momentum of whichever side is stronger, along with Trailing and position management methods to form a complete and consistent strategy. Trading orders have Stop Loss or are closed at the end of the day (Time End) to control risks and protect accounts.

Bonus: get free EA Martings on EURUSD when you buy this EA. Message me after you purchase.

EA is simple to install and use, users can start with default settings without setfile. Initial balance from 100 USD.

Settings:

Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 2.0 to 4.5 (= 2 mean auto lot size = 0.02 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 500 (points) Stop Loss = 2500 (points) Trailing = 7 (points) Start Trailing = 22 (points) Time Start = 01:30 Time End = 22:30 Magic Number = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend: