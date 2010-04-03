Eabotpro Signals

Eabotpro Signals v3.0
A professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to deliver high-precision trading signals with real-time notifications, trade management tools, and a clean interface.

"Recommended Base time frame is 4H Fibo From input . and trade time frame 1 mint , and 5 mint "

Key Features:

  • High-Accuracy Signals: Optimized for precision and consistency across different market conditions.

  • Smart Trade Panel: Displays entry price, targets, stop levels, performance stats, and profit tracking.

  • Dynamic Alerts: Instant push notifications and sound alerts for every trade update.

  • Risk Management Built-In: Automatically adjusts trade sizes and tracks performance.

  • Multi-Market Compatibility: Works seamlessly on forex, commodities, indices, and crypto.

  • User-Friendly Design: Simple setup, easy to follow, and visually clear.

Why Traders Love It:

  • Boosts confidence with clear, actionable trade setups.

  • Reduces screen time thanks to automation and alerts.

  • Suitable for scalping, day trading, and swing trading.

  • Backtested and optimized for consistent results.


