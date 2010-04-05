Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies higher Stop Loss, but the Stop Loss value is customizable in the settings.

The EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and is simple to install and use. Users can start with the default settings (for 2 digit Gold).

Settings:

Max Spread = 35 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 2.0 (= 1.0 mean auto lot size = 1.0 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Max Stop Loss = 4500 (points) Trailing = 10 (points) Start Trailing = 50 (points) Max Trades = 20 Time Start = 01:30 (hh:mm) Time End = 22:30 (hh:mm) Magic Number, Comment = your value

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD

Time frame: M5 or any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 40 points. Min Balance: 500 USD. Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)