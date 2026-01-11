Asistant Salavat Yulamanov 4.93 (14) Utilità

Pannello di trading per aprire ordini in 1 click! Per aiutare il trader, i set prendono profitti, fermano le perdite, gli ordini Stop e Limit pendenti, i trasferimenti al pareggio, i trail. C'è anche una chiusura parziale dell'ordine in % Tutti i parametri sono personalizzabili. Installato negli esperti! Impostazioni Lotti -- 0,02 Lotto Stop Loss --- 700 Stop Loss Take Profit --- 400 Take Profit UseBreekeven ---- false Pareggio disattivato