Supply Demand Brake Out
Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection
WHAT IS THIS EA?
The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard.
Perfect for traders who want to automate supply/demand trading without spending hours watching charts!
KEY FEATURES
Professional Dashboard
- Real-time statistics - Win rate, profit/loss, total trades
- Live account metrics - Balance, equity, free margin
- Zone status indicators - Active supply/demand zones highlighted
- Signal alerts - BUY READY, SELL READY, IN POSITION status
- Fully customizable - Colors, position, compact mode
4 Advanced Risk Management Modes
- Risk % of Balance - Risk fixed percentage per trade (recommended)
- Risk % of Equity - Dynamic risk based on current equity
- Fixed Lot Size - Trade constant volume
- Fixed Money Amount - Risk specific dollar amount
False Breakout Protection
- Auto-close on reversal - Exits losing trades early
- Configurable distance - Set your comfort level (default: 10 pips)
- Saves your capital - Prevents getting stuck in fake breakouts
Smart Trading Logic
- Automatic zone identification - Finds supply/demand zones
- CHoCH detection - Identifies trend reversals
- Liquidity sweep confirmation - Catches institutional moves
- Momentum filters - Only takes high-probability setups
- Dynamic SL/TP - Adapts to market conditions
Volume Protection System
- Maximum lot size limiter - Prevents broker rejections
- Volume validation - Checks all broker requirements
- Margin calculator - Ensures sufficient funds
- Smart position sizing - Never exceeds safe limits
TESTED & PROVEN
Forex Majors - EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD Forex Crosses - EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/NZD Precious Metals - XAU/USD (Gold), XAG/USD (Silver) Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500 Stocks - Major stocks with sufficient liquidity
Optimal Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1 Strategy Tester Verified: 400+ trades tested across multiple instruments
QUICK START (3 STEPS)
Step 1: Install
Drag EA onto your chart → Allow AutoTrading → Done!
Step 2: Configure
- Set Risk Management Type to "Balance %"
- Set Risk Percent to 0.5-1.0%
- Set Max Lot Size to 1.0-2.0 lots
- Enable Auto Close on False Breakout
Step 3: Trade
The EA automatically:
- Identifies supply/demand zones
- Waits for confirmation signals
- Opens trades with proper risk
- Manages positions to profit/stop loss
- Closes early on false breakouts
INPUT PARAMETERS
Strategy Settings
CHoCH Detection Period: 20 bars BOS Detection Period: 20 bars Supply/Demand Bars: 50 bars (lookback period)
Risk Management
Risk Management Type: Balance % / Equity % / Fixed Lot / Fixed Money Risk Percent: 1.0% (adjustable 0.1-5.0%) Fixed Lot Size: 0.01 (if using fixed mode) Fixed Money Amount: 100 (if using fixed money) Maximum Lot Size: 0 (0=broker max, or set custom limit) Auto Close on False Breakout: true/false Auto Close Distance: 10 pips
Entry Filters
Use Bearish Confirmation: true (requires confirmation candle) Use Momentum: true (confirms directional strength) Check Liquidity: true (detects stop hunts)
Trade Management
Use Fixed SL: false (dynamic SL recommended) Fixed Stop Loss: 500 points Use Fixed TP: false (uses risk-reward ratio) Fixed Take Profit: 1000 points Risk:Reward Ratio: 2.0 (default 1:2)
Dashboard Settings
Show Dashboard: true/false Dashboard Position: X/Y coordinates Colors: Fully customizable Zone Transparency: 0-100% Compact Mode: true/false
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY INSTRUMENT
Forex Majors (EUR/USD, GBP/USD)
- Timeframe: M15, M30, H1
- Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade
- Max Lot: 2.0 lots
- Auto Close: 10-15 pips
Gold (XAU/USD)
- Timeframe: M5, M15, M30
- Risk: 0.5-0.75% per trade
- Max Lot: 1.0 lot
- Auto Close: 20-30 pips
Indices (US30, NAS100)
- Timeframe: M15, M30, H1
- Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade
- Max Lot: Per broker specifications
- Auto Close: 10-50 points (index-specific)
Stocks
- Timeframe: M15, M30, H1
- Risk: 0.5-1.0% per trade
- Max Lot: As per broker
- Auto Close: Based on stock volatility
HOW IT WORKS
1. Zone Identification
The EA scans the last 50 bars to identify:
- Supply Zones - Areas where price reversed downward
- Demand Zones - Areas where price reversed upward
- Uses swing highs/lows and CHoCH patterns
2. Entry Confirmation
When price enters a zone, the EA checks:
- Confirmation candle (bearish for sell, bullish for buy)
- Momentum in correct direction
- Liquidity build-up (stop hunt detection)
- All filters must pass for entry
3. Trade Execution
- Calculates position size based on risk settings
- Validates lot size against broker limits
- Checks available margin
- Places market order with SL/TP
- Monitors for false breakout
4. Trade Management
- Normal Exit: Hit stop loss or take profit
- Early Exit: Auto-close if price reverses (false breakout)
- Statistics: All trades tracked in dashboard
- Zone Reset: Zones update after each candle
WHO IS THIS EA FOR?
Traders who understand supply/demand concepts Busy professionals wanting automation Day traders on 5M-1H timeframes Multi-instrument traders (forex, gold, stocks) Risk-conscious traders needing position sizing Anyone wanting professional trade tracking
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3800 or higher)
- Account Type: Netting accounts (standard MT5)
- Broker: Low spread, fast execution, no restrictions
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
- Capital: Minimum $500 for proper risk management
Best Practices
Start with 0.5% risk per trade Test on demo for 1-2 weeks first Use on tested timeframes (M5-H1) Set reasonable max lot size Enable false breakout protection Monitor first few trades manually Keep EA running 24/7 for best results
Not Suitable For
Scalping (too short timeframe) Long-term investing (too long timeframe) Ranging markets (needs trending conditions) High spread brokers (reduces profitability) Accounts under $100 (insufficient capital)
PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS
Realistic Metrics
- Win Rate: 45-55% (quality over quantity)
- Risk:Reward: 1:2 default (adjustable)
- Trades per Day: 1-5 depending on timeframe
- Max Drawdown: 10-20% with 1% risk
- Recovery Speed: Fast due to high R:R ratio
What Makes This EA Different?
False breakout protection - Most EAs don't have this 4 risk management modes - Flexibility for all traders Professional dashboard - Know exactly what's happening Volume limit protection - Never get "rejected" errors Multi-instrument tested - Forex, gold, stocks verified Clean professional code - No random entry logic
RISK WARNING
Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Always:
- Use proper risk management (max 2% per trade)
- Test thoroughly on demo first
- Never risk money you cannot afford to lose
- Monitor EA performance regularly
- Understand the trading strategy before using
- Use reputable brokers with good conditions
The seller provides the EA "as is" without guarantees of profitability.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: Does this work on MT4? A: No, this is MT5 only. MT4 version not available.
Q: What's the minimum deposit? A: $500 minimum recommended for proper risk management with 0.5-1% risk.
Q: Does it work on all brokers? A: Yes, but works best with low-spread brokers offering fast execution.
Q: Can I use it on multiple pairs simultaneously? A: Yes! Run separate instances on different charts. Ensure sufficient margin.
Q: Will it work on H4 or Daily timeframes? A: Not recommended. Tested and optimized for M5-H1 timeframes only.
Q: What happens during news events? A: EA trades normally. Consider disabling during major news if desired.
Q: Does it use martingale or grid strategies? A: No! It uses proper risk management with dynamic position sizing.
Q: Can I modify the source code? A: Depends on license type. Contact seller for details.
Q: What if I get "Volume limit reached" error? A: Set the "Max Lot Size" parameter to limit position size (e.g., 1.0-2.0 lots).
Q: Is there a money-back guarantee? A: Follow MQL5 Market refund policy. Test thoroughly on demo first.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
Supply_Demand_Breakout.ex5 - Compiled EA file Complete user manual - Setup and configuration guide Recommended settings - For different instruments Strategy explanation - Understand the logic Risk management guide - Protect your capital Video tutorial (if available) - Visual walkthrough
SUPPORT & UPDATES
- Free lifetime updates - Bug fixes and improvements
- Email support - Questions answered within 24-48 hours
- Active development - Regular enhancements
- User feedback - Considered for future versions
Current Version: 2.07 (Latest) Last Updated: 2024 Language: English (interface and documentation)
WHY CHOOSE THIS EA?
Compared to Other EAs:
Transparent strategy - Clear supply/demand logic, no black box Risk protection - Multiple safeguards against losses Visual feedback - Professional dashboard shows everything Tested thoroughly - 400+ strategy tester trades verified Clean execution - No hedging, martingale, or dangerous tactics Educational - Learn supply/demand while it trad
Our Commitment:
- Quality code - Professional MQL5 programming
- Honest marketing - Realistic expectations, no hype
- Customer support - We're here to help you succeed
- Continuous improvement - Regular updates based on feedback
CONTACT & SUPPORT
For questions, support, or custom modifications:
- Message through MQL5 Market
- Response time: 24-48 hours
- Languages: English
FINAL THOUGHTS
The Supply Demand Breakout EA is designed for serious traders who want to automate a proven strategy with professional risk management. It's not a "get rich quick" system – it's a sophisticated tool for disciplined trading.
Best suited for:
- Traders who understand technical analysis
- Those wanting to automate their manual strategy
- Professionals needing consistent execution
- Multi-instrument traders seeking efficiency
Start your automated supply/demand trading journey today!
Trading forex, gold, stocks, and indices carries a high level of risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.