Mirror chart Salavat Yulamanov

このインジケーターは 1 つのチャートに 2 つの異なるペアを表示し、表示される情報を簡素化するように設計されています。 ターミナルで利用可能なほぼすべての商品（通貨ペアだけでなく、金属や原材料も）を扱うことができます。 あらゆる通貨ペアに対して視覚的な相関手法を使用する機能 サブシンボル。 通貨ペアは色付きのキャンドルで画面に表示されます。 これは同じ相関ペアです。 ミラーリング。 補助通貨。 このインジケーターは 2 種類の相関関係を反映します。 設定 サブシンボル = "USDCHF"; BullBarColor = オレンジレッド; BearBarColor = 黄色; color GridColor = 白; ミラーリング = false; The indicator displays two different pairs on one chart, designed to simplify the displayed information, Capable of working with almost all instruments