Trader Novus Salavat Yulamanov 4.5 (2) Experts

Conseiller Pour le trading sur News, le conseiller passe les ordres en attente avant les nouvelles à l'heure fixée !!! La valeur seuil est la distance par rapport au prix actuel ; lorsque le hold est déclenché, un ordre au marché s'ouvrira et le hold opposé doublera, seulement 3 cycles d'augmentation ! Les prises et les arrêts sont calculés de telle manière que l'ordre de prise couvrira le moins de l'ordre stop, et par conséquent nous obtiendrons un total + !!! 1 modèle de la situation, le