Siller

  • The Expert Advisor uses a trend breakout and trend following strategy, analyzing higher timeframes for maximum accuracy.
  • Fixed stop loss – strict risk control on every trade.
  • Trailing stop – automatic profit taking when the market moves in your favor.
  • Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit.
  • Simplicity, reliability, and stability – your key to confident trading.

  • Monitoring

  • myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/gold-puls/11817746

  • If you need to increase the lot size to Lot 0.1, you must also increase the TotalProfitToClose value proportionally to 150.
  • Advantages:

  • Fixed stop loss – strict risk control on every trade.
  • Trailing stop – automatic profit taking when the market moves in your favor.
  • Total profit closing – achieving the target profit in units of your deposit. Simplicity, reliability, and stability are your key to confident trading.

  • Timeframe: M30

  • Trading pair: XAGUSD    XAUUSD

  • Settings

  • Lot:                                                0.01;                       Initial Lot size
  • TotalProfitToClose:                             24;                       Close all trades if total profit reaches this amount
  • SL:                                                 8500;                       Stop Loss in points
  • TP:                                               10000;                       Take Profit in points
  • NoLossPoints:                                  1760;                       SL to BreakEven after profit reaches this many points
  • TrailingPoints:                                 3730;                       Trailing Stop distance in points (0 to disable)
  • Color:                                       clrYellow;                       Color (used for?) - Original use: unclear
  • Delta:                                                   1;                       Delta in points for level calculation from High/Low
  • TimeSet:                                      "00:00";                       Time to calculate levels ("00:00" for the previous day's High/Low)
  • MaxSpread:                                       500;                       Maximum allowed spread in points
  • IncreaseFactor                                   1.3;                       Lot increase factor after a loss 
  • magic                                          522236;                        Magic Number 

  • MA_Period                                          153;                       Moving Average Period 
  • EnableBuy                                         true;                        Allow Buy trades 
  • EnableSell                                        false;                        Allow Sell trades 
  • EnableTradingByDays                         true;                        Enable Trading only on specific days 
  • EnableTradingByTime                         true;                        Enable Trading only during specific times 
  • TradingDays                                 "2,3,4,5";                       Days for trading (1=Mon, 2=Tue, .. 7=Sun) - CHECK THIS LOGIC 
  • TradingTimeStart =                         "04:00";                       Trading Start Time (HH:MM) 
  • TradingTimeEnd =                           "18:00";                       Trading End Time (HH:MM)
  • .
  • Default settings for brokers with 2 decimal places for XAUUSD. For brokers with 3 decimal places, you need to add 0 to the settings.
  • SL
  • TP
  • NoLoss
  • Trailing
  • Starting price: $100
  • Gradual increase in the price of the Expert Advisor

More from author
Asistant
Salavat Yulamanov
4.93 (14)
Utilities
Trading panel for opening orders in 1 click! To help the trader, sets take profits, stop losses, pending Stop and Limit orders, transfers to breakeven, trails.   There is also a partial closing of the order in % All parameters are customizable. Installed in experts!   Settings           Lots -- 0.02 Lot           StopLoss --- 700 Stop Loss           TakeProfit --- 400 Take Profit           UseBreekeven ---- false Breakeven Off           ClosePersent--- 50 Close Percent of the order      
FREE
Trader Novus
Salavat Yulamanov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert   Advisor for MT4 sets pending pending levels during the European session! The value of the threshold is the distance from the current price , when a pending order is triggered, a market order will open and the opposite pending order will double, just 3 increase cycles further to take or stop! The takes and stops are calculated in such a way that the take order will cover the minus from the stop order, as a result, we will get a total + !!! 1 model of the situation, the first lot is
FREE
Multi Meter
Salavat Yulamanov
Indicators
Trend indicator A unique system for determining the trend for each timeframe, Allows you to have a real picture of the trend for any currency pair on all standard timeframes! Green squares are BUY trend and red squares are SELL. Trading technique: if small time frames are opposite to the trend of the older ones, then due to the inertia of the market movement, enter in the older times as on the screenshots.
FREE
Mirror chart
Salavat Yulamanov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator, which displays two different pairs on one chart, is designed to simplify the displayed information,   Able to work with almost all instruments available in the terminal (not only currency pairs, but also metals, raw materials). Feature of using the visual correlation method for any currency pairs subsymbol. The currency pair is displayed on the screen with colored candles. This is the same correlated pair. mirroring. auxiliary currency. The indicator reflects two types of correl
FREE
FoxFx
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
Fox is a retracement grid trading system based on price reversion to the mean using RSI indicators, Bollinger Bands, Double Stochastic from different timeframes!!! With closing based on total profit with partial closing and hedging of positions.   Currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Timeframe: M15 The advisor is installed on only one chart for trading all symbols If the broker uses a suffix (for example NZDCAD.с), you should enter the suffix in the settings Settings   Fixed lot 
Hitech MT5
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
Hitech! Professional Advisor for Maximum Profit with Minimum Risk!      Signals         myfxbook.com/members/salavat1/hitech/11522796#portfolioSettingsBtn                                        Your key to stability in the market: Our trading advisor combines the power of algorithmic trading and deep market analysis. The system works exclusively from global support and resistance levels, which are formed on the basis of long-term data, ensuring the highest accuracy of entries. These are not
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review