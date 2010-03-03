Tensline

🔧 Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you

This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control. With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required.

📌 Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap.
🔄 Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style.

💰 Backtesting results reveal:

  • Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services, generating consistent trade volume.
  • Others — including metals — can deliver real profit, even without rebates.

This EA is the perfect choice for traders seeking a simple, reliable, and adaptable tool for everyday trading.


Prodotti consigliati
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Grid Logic FX
Alexandre Bosa
Experts
First 10 copies available at $149. Price will increase to $249 afterward. Grid Logic FX – Automated Multi-Currency Grid Trading Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with Grid Logic FX, a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to trade multiple major currency pairs simultaneously on the M30 timeframe, this EA combines smart RSI-based entry signals with dynamic grid management — helping you capture consistent market opportunities while controlling risk
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Simo Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Gold Dragon Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4 (14)
Experts
DRAGO D'ORO senza griglia! Niente martingala! Non Scalper! It trend expert advisor.  Gold Dragon utilizza una strategia che capitalizza su determinati modelli di mercato e identifica i periodi di consolidamento del mercato che si formeranno prima di un breakout. L'EA piazzerà ordini in sospeso al di sopra e al di sotto di questi livelli di consolidamento ed è molto efficace nel catturare movimenti di prezzo significativi durante questi breakout. L'EA può effettuare più ordini, ma non è un sist
Status Automat
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Experts
Cryptosecurency is a fully automatic trending trading advisor for cryptocurrency trading. The EA enters a trade at moments of increased volatility in the direction of momentum. The impulse is determined according to one of two algorithms: By the percentage change in the price for a certain time period or by the built-in indicators based on Bollinger bands. The ADX indicator can be used to measure the strength of a trend. Trades are closed by Stop Loss / Take Profit. It is not recommended to use
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
RockFort MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
3.91 (11)
Experts
"Rockford MT5" - un consulente con un numero minimo di impostazioni e senza l'uso di martingala. Funziona sulla ripartizione dei livelli di picco. Caratteristiche: Coppia di valute: XAUUSD (ORO). Broker con spread bassi (   Exness, IC Markets ). Deposito minimo: $150. Si consiglia di utilizzare VPS con ping basso (latenza (ms)) per operazioni 24/7. RockFort_XAUUSD.set   (impostazioni predefinite) Parametri: "PERIOD": periodo (si consiglia M15). "Trading_BUY": abilita (disabilita) gli ordini di
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Altri dall’autore
Market Structure Hh Hl Lh Ll
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
Descrizione: L'indicatore "Struttura del mercato HH HL LH LL" è uno strumento potente e allo stesso tempo semplice per analizzare la dinamica dei prezzi nei mercati finanziari. Questo indicatore aiuta i trader e gli investitori a identificare i cambiamenti nelle tendenze e a identificare i punti importanti nelle serie temporali dei prezzi. Componenti chiave dell’indicatore: HH (Higher High): il massimo al quale il prezzo chiude sopra il massimo precedente. HH indica un rafforzamento del tren
Super Trend Flexible Alert
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore di tendenza "   Avviso flessibile Super Trend   " ha un minimo di impostazioni. Questo indicatore è progettato per essere il più facile possibile da usare. L'indicatore mostra il trend con una linea principale colorata (linea "SuperTrend", che puoi vedere nella finestra "Finestre dati"). Inoltre, nei punti in cui il trend cambia, l'indicatore mostra delle frecce colorate (   icone "STBuy" e "   STSell", che puoi vedere nella finestra "Finestre dati"       ). Nei punti in cui la tend
Arrow Signal
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
Questo indicatore appartiene alla categoria "Stocastico". Ho cercato di semplificare il più possibile il controllo dell'indicatore, quindi le impostazioni minime sono mostrate nei parametri di input: questa è la scelta di un'icona per le frecce di segnale. Il segnale "Acquista" è codificato con il   parametro "Codice freccia Acquista   " e il segnale "Vendi" è codificato con il parametro "   Codice freccia Vendi".   I codici freccia del segnale per i segnali (si prega di utilizzare i valori da 3
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilità
L'utility "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " sposta lo Stop Loss per tutte le posizioni attualmente aperte (multi-symbol trailing). È destinato principalmente ad assistere nel trading manuale. Non ci sono restrizioni per l'utilità né per il nome della coppia di valute né per l'identificatore individuale (numero magico): l'utilità elabora assolutamente tutte le posizioni attualmente aperte. L'unità di misura dei parametri "   Trailing Stop   " e "   Trailing Step   " è il punto (la differenza tra il p
Candle length indicator alarm
Vladimir Karputov
4 (2)
Utilità
The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways: The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price). The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price. The indicator has the following settings: sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\Meta
Buy Sell Color Background
Vladimir Karputov
Utilità
The Buy Sell Color Background indicator changes the background color depending on position direction. It has three settings: Background color for BUY - background color for a Buy position Background color for SELL - background color for a Sell position Default background color - background color with no open position After you detach the indicator from a chart, its background color changes to Default background color .
Calculator for signals MT5
Vladimir Karputov
Utilità
The calculator of signals operates directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal, which is a serious advantage, since the terminal provides a preliminary selection and sorts out signals. This way, users can see in the terminal only the signals that ensure a maximum compatibility with their trading accounts. The calculator of signals gives the answer to the one of the questions most frequently asked by users of the Signals service: "Will I be able to subscribe to the signal NNN, and what volume of the
Arrow Signal EA
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
An Expert Advisor based on the custom indicator. Search for a signal at every tick. Positions are closed by an opposite signal. No trailing. There is no stop loss. There is no take profit. Has a minimum of settings Money management: Lot OR Risk   - type Money management The value for "Money management"   - Money management value Deviation   - admissible slippage Buy Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - character code from 'Wingdings' font for BUY signals Sell Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - characte
Ma Dema Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
L'indicatore visualizza tre linee e monitora due tipi di intersezioni. Tre linee dell'indicatore: "   MA   " - indicatore lento "Media mobile", "   DEMA Slow   " - indicatore lento "   Double Exponential Moving Average" e "   DEMA Fast   " - indicatore veloce "Double Exponential Moving Average". Due tipi di intersezioni       : "   Alert Price MA   " - il prezzo attraversa la   linea "MA" e   "   Alert DEMA DEMA   " - le linee si incrociano       "DEMA lento" e   "DEMA veloce   ". Durante l'attr
Pending order at the extremums of the day
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Questo Expert Advisor appartiene alla classe delle utilità per il trading manuale e semiautomatico. L'"   ordine in sospeso agli estremi del giorno   " EA colloca due ordini in sospeso agli estremi del giorno precedente. Parametro "   Ordini in sospeso: ...       " permette di selezionare il tipo di ordini pendenti: "   Buy Stop e Sell Stop   " o "   Buy Limit e Sell Limit   "   .       estremo       L'offset "Basso" viene eseguito verso il basso). "   Nuovi pendenti -> cancella precedenti   " i
Panel Partial Closure
Vladimir Karputov
Utilità
Il pannello di utilità "Panel Partial Closure" è destinato alla rapida chiusura parziale di una posizione che ha un profitto. Ha solo due parametri: "   Chiusura parziale #1   " e "   Chiusura parziale #2   ". Funziona per qualsiasi simbolo e per qualsiasi "numero magico", ovvero l'utilità è destinata principalmente al trading manuale. Come funziona: Ad esempio, hai diverse posizioni su "EURUSD", "Jump 100 Index" e "XAUUSD" (oro). L'utility trova la posizione con il maggior profitto - nello scre
Supertrend MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
L'indicatore 'Supertrend MetaTrader 5' è la base del più semplice sistema di trend trading. Eppure rimane molto efficace. L'indicatore funziona su qualsiasi periodo di tempo (sul periodo di tempo del grafico corrente). Dal nome puoi vedere che questo indicatore segue la tendenza e quando la tendenza cambia, l'indicatore mostra accuratamente il punto del cambiamento di tendenza. La base di "Supertrend MetaTrader 5" è il confronto dei valori del prezzo e dell'indicatore "Average True Range" molti
Daily resistance and support
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
Indicatore MQL5 "Resistenza e supporto giornalieri": disegna linee di supporto e resistenza giornaliere. Il disegno viene eseguito solo con l'ausilio di oggetti grafici (linee di tendenza) - i buffer indicatori non vengono utilizzati in questo indicatore. L'indicatore non ha impostazioni - la ricerca dei livelli viene effettuata sulle ultime 500 barre dall'intervallo di tempo "D1" e questo parametro è cablato all'interno del codice. Trading manuale: Quando si fa trading manualmente, si consigli
Trend Two Moving Average
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
L'indicatore di tendenza "Trend Two Moving Average" utilizza due tipi di freccia per visualizzare i risultati del calcolo: "Trend UP" e "Trend DN".       Frecce "Trend Up"       sono disegnate       Di       prezzo       'Basso'       barra   ,       UN       Frecce "Trend DN" -       Di       prezzo       'alto'. L'algoritmo di ricerca dei trend si basa sull'analisi del prezzo di una barra e dei valori di due indicatori di 'Media Mobile'. La direzione del trend è calcolata sulla barra corrente
Three TimeFrames
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
Pannello indicatore a tre TimeFrames. L'indicatore è realizzato sotto forma di un pannello basato sulla classe CAppDialog. Il pannello può essere ridotto a icona o spostato all'interno del grafico corrente utilizzando il mouse. L'indicatore mostra tre tempi del simbolo corrente nel pannello. Nella versione attuale, l'indicatore ha un numero minimo di impostazioni: questi sono i parametri di tre periodi di tempo: "Frame di tempo più giovane", "   Frame di tempo   medio   " e "   Frame di tempo  
Market Session Times
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
L'indicatore "   Market Session Times   " mostra il tempo di quattro sessioni di negoziazione: Asia, Europa, America e Pacifico. L'orario delle sessioni di negoziazione è impostato   nel formato       GMT e quindi non dipende affatto dal server di trading. Vengono utilizzati i seguenti dati: Sessione di negoziazione Città GMT Asia Tokio Singapore Shangai 00:00-06:00 01:00-09:00 01:30-07:00 Europa Londra Francoforte 07:00-15:30 07:00-15:30 America New York Chicago 13:30-20:00 13:30-20:00 Pacif
Constant stream
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Sistema di trading per una varietà di transazioni commerciali. Consente di impostare il saldo in modo che oscilli intorno allo zero, utilizzato per attività di sconto specifiche o simili. Configurato per funzionare con   conti di copertura.   Non può esserci più di una posizione nel mercato   . Un'impostazione generale, il parametro "   Step, Stop Loss, Take Profit   " viene misurato in punti (esempio per EURUSD: 1.00055-1.00045 = 10 punti). L'advisor interrompe il trading (rimanendo sul grafico
Fractals Higher Timeframe
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
L'indicatore mostra i frattali dal periodo di tempo più elevato. È possibile visualizzare due tipi di frattali: 'Frattale regolare' e 'Frattale BW'. Consideriamo la formazione del frattale 'SU'. Il "frattale regolare" è un frattale molto rigoroso in cui ogni successivo prezzo "alto" (a sinistra e a destra della barra centrale) è più piccolo. Mentre in 'BW Fractal' c'è una sola condizione: la barra centrale (il suo prezzo 'alto') deve essere la più alta. Visivamente, la differenza tra queste due
AI Support Resistance
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
Resistenza al supporto dell'IA Questo è un indicatore che cerca le linee “Supporto” e “Resistenza”. La ricerca viene effettuata utilizzando un algoritmo per l'analisi numerica e l'elaborazione dei dati. Sono disponibili tre opzioni di ricerca (“modalità n. 1”, “modalità n. 2” e “modalità n. 3”). Ognuna di queste opzioni differisce nel suo algoritmo interno (al momento si tratta di impostazioni completamente interne, non sono disponibili per l'utente). Possiamo dire che queste opzioni differiscon
Open Time Manager
Vladimir Karputov
Utilità
L'utilità "   Open Time Manager   " apre una posizione a un'ora specificata e quindi attiva il trailing classico. L'ora ("   Ora   ":"   Minuti   ") è sempre impostata nel fuso orario GMT con un offset GMT Offset. E' possibile selezionare tre opzioni per l'apertura di una posizione utilizzando il parametro '   Modalità Trade   ': '   ACQUISTARE   ' '   VENDERE   ' '   ACQUISTA e VENDI (contemporaneamente)   ' '   OFF (no scambi, solo lavori finali)   ' Il quarto parametro viene utilizzato quand
Super Trend Flexible Alert EA
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
La strategia di trading di tendenza "Super Trend flessibile Alert EA" si basa sull'indicatore con lo stesso nome "Super Trend flessibile Alert". L'advisor utilizza tutte le informazioni dell'indicatore, quindi l'advisor ha solo tre parametri, questi sono: “Tempo di lavoro” – specifica il periodo di tempo di lavoro, il periodo di tempo in cui viene creato l’indicatore e anche da cui vengono presi i dati “OHLC”. "Stop Loss" è la dimensione costante dello stop loss, misurata in "punti" (puoi veder
Support and Resistance Flexible Bars
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
Indicatore           mostra le linee "Supporto" e "Resistenza" (queste linee sono disegnate utilizzando lo stile di disegno DRAW_LINE - cioè non sono oggetti grafici). La ricerca di nuovi minimi e massimi avviene a sinistra e a destra della "barra del segnale" - la "barra del segnale" è il centro convenzionale di ogni nuova costruzione. Perché la parola Flessibile nel nome dell'indicatore? Perché abbiamo la possibilità di specificare un numero diverso di barre a sinistra (“Left Bars”) e a destra
Stochastic Divergence Level
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore mostra una divergenza rialzista e ribassista. L'indicatore stesso (come il normale stocastico) viene visualizzato in una sottofinestra. Interfaccia grafica   : Nella finestra principale vengono creati oggetti grafici "linea di tendenza" - prodotti dal prezzo "Basso" al prezzo "Basso" (per divergenza rialzista) e prodotti dal prezzo "Alto" al prezzo "Alto" (per divergenza ribassista) ). L'indicatore disegna nella sua finestra utilizzando esclusivamente buffer grafici: “Main”, “Signa
Dashboard MACD Stochastic
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
Il dashboard scansiona le letture di due indicatori: "MACD" e "Stocastico". Visualizza i segnali in tre colonne: per MACD, per Stocastico e la colonna risultante (se il segnale è lo stesso per entrambi gli indicatori). La scansione può essere selezionata su uno o più intervalli temporali. Se disabiliti tutti gli intervalli di tempo, la dashboard verrà comunque caricata, ma con impostazioni specifiche per questi casi. I segnali vengono sempre controllati per la barra zero (la barra zero è la barr
ATR Bands Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
ATR Bands Alert è un indicatore di canale in cui la larghezza del canale viene calcolata come un moltiplicatore costante ("Moltiplicatore") e il valore dell'indicatore "Average True Range". A differenza delle bande di Bollinger, la larghezza di banda non viene modificata così spesso: nell'indicatore ATR Bands Alert, le bande spesso hanno lunghe linee rette. L'interpretazione dell'ATR Bands Alert si basa sul fatto che il prezzo si trova all'interno delle bande per la maggior parte del tempo e,
Bollinger Bands Dashboard
Vladimir Karputov
Indicatori
L'indicatore del dashboard delle bande di Bollinger offre un modo comodo e informativo per monitorare i segnali degli indicatori delle bande di Bollinger in diversi intervalli di tempo utilizzando un pannello (Dashboard). Questo strumento consente ai trader di ottenere rapidamente e facilmente le informazioni di cui hanno bisogno, consentendo un processo decisionale efficiente nel mercato. Caratteristiche principali: 1. **Pannello Segnali**: il Dashboard mostra i segnali delle Bande di Bollin
Virtual Breakeven
Vladimir Karputov
Utilità
Introduzione all'utilità "       PARI PAREGGIO VIRTUALE       !" "Current symbol" è il simbolo del grafico su cui funziona l'utilità. L'utilità tiene un conteggio di tutte le posizioni sul simbolo corrente e ignora il "Numero magico" di queste posizioni. L'utilità funziona sul simbolo corrente e traccia il livello di pareggio nel denaro depositato. Quando il profitto di tutte le posizioni sul simbolo corrente diventa >= «Trigger» l'utilità inizierà a tracciare «   Breakeven   ". Un esempio comu
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione