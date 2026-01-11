Mirror chart Salavat Yulamanov 4.5 (2) 指标

該指標在一張圖表上顯示兩個不同的貨幣對，旨在簡化顯示的信息， 能夠使用終端機中幾乎所有可用的工具（不僅是貨幣對，還包括金屬和原料）。 對任何貨幣對使用視覺關聯方法的特點 子符號。 貨幣對以彩色蠟燭顯示在螢幕上。 這是同一相關對。 鏡像。 輔助貨幣。 此指標反映了兩種類型的相關性。 設定 子交易品種 = "美元兌瑞郎"; BullBarColor = 橘紅； BearBarColor = 黃色； 顏色網格顏色=白色； 鏡像=假； The indicator displays two different pairs on one chart, designed to simplify the displayed information, Capable of working with almost all instruments available in the terminal (not only currency pairs, but also metals and raw materials). Feature of using a visual c