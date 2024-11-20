GbpUsd Robot MT4

4.75

The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the GBP/USD currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to identify potential trends, key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions every day, from Monday to Friday, and all positions are secured with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even and we included also Recovery System. This robot doesn't use a grid or a martingale system. After you start the robot, you will notice a panel on the chart that displays the daily pips, daily profit, actual spread, and the current market session. With this robot, you will be able also to generate good cashback (many websites offer the option and you recovery part of spread that you pay for broker) from your account, generating additional income in this way. The robot has a MaxOrders function that controls the number of positions, by default, it is set to 5, but it can be adjusted to any number, for example, setting it to 1 will make the robot open only one position. To simplify the process of starting the robot, all functions have been set to default, the only parameter that needs to be changed is the lot size. The GBPUSD Robot is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker. The detailed manual is available in 9 languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Spanish, Italian, and Arabic. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot, and I will give you access to the group where you will receive support and be able to discuss about the robot.

The discounted price of $499 is available until 26 September 2025. The price without a discount is $1099. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.

After purchasing or renting the GBPUSD Robot, you can receive One of our Tool for Free: AX Indicator or Multi Indicator

Features:

  • Compatible with all brokers
  • The popular currency pair GBPUSD
  • The robot opens positions every day
  • Maximum number of open positions per day
  • A tested product developed by skilled programmers
  • Quick installation, only one parameter needs to be changed
  • MA Filter (Moving Average) confirming the trend on GBPUSD pair
  • private group with excellent support that will assist you at every step
  • Order split to 5 small positions with possibility to change it for 1-2-3-4 or any other
  • All positions are protected by automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Break-Even
  • Panel with information about daily pips, current market session, forex calendar and more..
  • Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.

Parameters:

  • Lots - the lots size
  • News filter for the GBP and USD currency
  • Take profit - is a set as default, no need to change
  • Stop Loss - is set as default, no need to change
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • Max orders per day - allows to limit the number of open positions in the EA
  • Trading days - you can change or exclude any day between Monday and Friday
  • Max split orders - you can change the 5 positions to other value for example
  • OCO Mode - for clients who do not use a Hedging account or have accounts with US brokers
  • Volume Filter - checks market volume in real time to avoid opening a position in a shallow market
  • Totalprofit - an additional parameter if you want EA to close positions based on the profit given in currency rather than Take Profit.
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything, this comment is visible in the Broker's history and make it unique, simply change the magic number and trade comment.
  • Show panel -  we used the same panel design for all of our robots, with daily profit, daily pips, current session, and spread displayed, as well as buttons for manually closing positions.
  • All our robots are unique, but we use the same panel to display news and other information.

How do I start:

  • After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.
  • Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M5 chart on the GBPUSD, set the lot size and that's it. The entire process of running the robot has been simplified, and the only parameter that needs to be changed is lot size. The rest of the parameters are set to default.
  • GBPUSD Robot can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:30 up to 1:1000. We suggest to running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account. 

Information:

  • Pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit: 1000
  • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Netting, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this robot is 7.5. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

Price:
The robot costs $499, and it can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot. If you have any interesting ideas for what else we can incorporate into this EA, please contact our team. We provide excellent support through all the steps.


Recensioni 96
Victor Che
63
Victor Che 2025.08.28 11:47 
 

Customer service has been excellent—responsive and professional at every step. The EA performs exactly as described, provided you take the time to read and follow the manual. It does not trade impulsively; instead, it executes with discipline and consistency. The result has been steady, reliable profit. This is a well-designed system that delivers on its promise.

aakhallaf2025
35
aakhallaf2025 2025.08.11 23:21 
 

So far so good , excellent excution very fast and accurate , support team is always there in daily basis to support you

i will updat you here in montly basis about the EA performance and results

Ahmed Al
38
Ahmed Al 2025.07.28 17:43 
 

excellent performance for 2 months.

Filtro:
Victor Che
63
Victor Che 2025.08.28 11:47 
 

Customer service has been excellent—responsive and professional at every step. The EA performs exactly as described, provided you take the time to read and follow the manual. It does not trade impulsively; instead, it executes with discipline and consistency. The result has been steady, reliable profit. This is a well-designed system that delivers on its promise.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.28 11:54
You are welcome👍📊
mehrdad
41
mehrdad 2025.08.19 16:55 
 

Please review carefully before buying. The EA’s description and screenshots make no mention of drawdown. This strategy uses a very large stop-loss (SL). With the default settings and as per the instructions, for a $1,000 deposit the EA opens five 0.01-lot trades—either all buys or all sells—based on some analysis, and sets the SL 250 pips away (equivalent to 12.5% of total capital), while the take-profit (TP) is only 100 pips away. You’ll therefore sit in market fluctuations for a long time. If the trade moves into profit, a trailing stop kicks in, and the risk-to-reward ratio in the best case (if TP is hit) is 2.5:1; it may even close the position before reaching TP, making the ratio worse than 2.5:1. This is only suitable for gambling-style investing; any other EAs whose equity curves look like this are almost certainly based on the same idea.

Update: In a Telegram message from the admin, my access to the purchased EA was revoked because of this comment, and I was asked to delete it to continue! This EA is absolutely incompatible with proper risk management and is extremely dangerous for larger capital. If a position goes into loss, the EA opens a trade twice the initial lot size in the opposite direction at the next day’s level—without the user’s permission—to recover the loss. This is a clear example of the anti-martingale method, and traders know the risks of this approach. The large SL distance, labeled “system recovery” by the author, is merely buying time to reach the next day’s levels so losing trades can be offset using the anti-martingale method. The developer’s explanations are just pretexts to keep these EAs selling on the MetaTrader market. I’m an EA developer myself, but I respect professional ethics and the effort traders put into succeeding.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.21 04:33
This user bought the robot yesterday and immediately left a negative review with the intention of destroying this project, which has been running for 10 months and is used by hundreds of users. This robot uses TP, SL, TS, and BE exactly as it was designed, and for it to function correctly, it has a larger SL—this way, the recovery system can work properly. Unfortunately, instead of reading the manual or contacting us to get information about how the robot works, this person simply posted a negative review without even checking its functionality. Sadly, such practices are sometimes used here, and we have no control over them. The GBPUSD Robot has been working well for over 10 months and can be purchased at a very affordable price, without overpaying…👍📊
Update: That false review, written without even checking the robot’s performance, has been reported to MQL5.
aakhallaf2025
35
aakhallaf2025 2025.08.11 23:21 
 

So far so good , excellent excution very fast and accurate , support team is always there in daily basis to support you

i will updat you here in montly basis about the EA performance and results

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.12 10:53
You are welcome👍📊
rosenpetrov23
37
rosenpetrov23 2025.08.05 17:07 
 

Very slow, only 1 trade in 1 week. Support is rude and will not send manual unless you give them email address or join their telegram. Why they collect email address and oblige you to join telegram? I would not recommend this robot. Robot made trade again and lost my account entirely. Very risky and dangerous

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.08.08 11:50
The robot was purchased on July 30, and from the very first day, this user showed a very negative attitude toward us. We’re attaching the full conversation to respond to the review in question. We also took a screenshot of that review in case it gets edited or deleted. Now, let me clarify everything clearly:
The robot works very well for hundreds of users and opens trades every single day. What this person wrote is simply false.
Why do some people do this? Often it’s to discredit a product and reduce its credibility, which in turn benefits their friend, who also happens to be a seller here, by eliminating competition. Unfortunately, this is not the first time we’ve encountered such behavior over the past few months. This robot has been available here for over a year and is used daily by hundreds of people. It opens trades based on how it was designed. If it truly didn’t work, we wouldn’t see just few negative reviews, there would be 200. From time to time, we see clients like this who intentionally try to damage a product by spreading false information. Sadly, we have no control over that. Thats why we recommend asking some real users who have recently shared their results and honest reviews, you can find them in the comment section. We provide the best dedicated support in the entire marketplace, a manual in 9 languages, and group chats with hundreds of active users.
❌This review has been reported to MQL5, and we’re also including a link to the full conversation so you can see for yourselves what actually happened.
https://ibb.co/zhVb11R2
Ahmed Al
38
Ahmed Al 2025.07.28 17:43 
 

excellent performance for 2 months.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.28 17:46
You are welcome👍📊
hasan87tr
44
hasan87tr 2025.07.13 19:36 
 

I am very satisfied with the EA, very good risk management und good strategy.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.07.13 22:40
You are welcome👍📊
zadane
32
zadane 2025.06.30 13:23 
 

Set up on demo on may 27, in default, with lot size 0,1% of deposit. No touching. The last of all trades from the first day was closed on june 17, after 16 working days, with total profit of 49% of initial balance. Sure I'll do some more demos, but average 3% a workingday is really impressive!

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.30 14:09
You are welcome👍📊
Phuoc Hung Van
150
Phuoc Hung Van 2025.06.30 02:49 
 

I've been using the GBPUSD Robot MT4 for several weeks now, and I must say—it's been a game changer in my trading strategy. ✅ Precision & Consistency: This EA executes trades with remarkable accuracy. It’s built specifically for the GBP/USD pair, and the optimization really shows in how well it handles different market conditions. ✅ Smart Risk Management: One thing I truly appreciate is the built-in risk controls. The robot doesn’t overtrade and keeps drawdowns to a minimum. I feel a lot more confident knowing my capital is protected. ✅ Plug & Play Simplicity: Setup was straightforward—even for someone not too tech-savvy. It took just minutes to install and configure. After that, it’s mostly hands-off. ✅ Great for Day Traders & Swing Traders: Whether you like quick moves or longer positions, this EA adapts well thanks to flexible input settings. 💬 Final Thoughts: If you're looking to automate your GBP/USD trades with consistency, logic, and low emotional involvement, the GBPUSD Robot for MT4 is an excellent choice. Highly recommended for both beginners and experienced traders.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.30 10:30
You are welcome👍📊
Duong Xuan Dong
162
Duong Xuan Dong 2025.06.26 08:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.26 08:33
You are welcome👍📊
Paolo Baris
54
Paolo Baris 2025.06.21 18:40 
 

I bought this EA about a month ago and I have to say I am satisfied. Important to use the recommended settings. Thanks also to the great support!!!

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.21 19:15
You are welcome👍📊
BREYSON
24
BREYSON 2025.06.20 18:14 
 

Hi, I recently purchased this product. I'm going to try it and then leave a review, but I have high expectations for it.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.20 18:28
You are welcome👍📊
peterh217
284
peterh217 2025.06.19 19:31 
 

Seit ca. 1 Monat benutze ich den EA. Bisher sehr profitabel. Sehr guter Support.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.19 19:59
You are welcome👍📊
Mariosg
39
Mariosg 2025.06.18 09:17 
 

I have been using this EA for 2 months now, overall is profitable, however there is a high drawdown, nerve breaking at times but is comes through in the end. 1000 dollars account is not enough for this EA as if I had that ammount my account would have been gone. I recommend double that minimum for 0.01 lots to be on the safe side.soo far soo good, let's hope to continue this way.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.18 09:37
You are welcome👍📊
Lucian85
98
Lucian85 2025.06.13 11:31 
 

I have used this EA for a month and would like to say that is a good system that can really grow up your account without to much stress, keep in mind that you should care about your money management and to use small lots if your balance is smaller.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.13 11:44
You are welcome👍📊
Tsz Kin Lo
185
Tsz Kin Lo 2025.06.05 18:22 
 

I have been using the GBPUSD robot for few months now, and I am quite satisfied with its performance. The setup was straightforward; I only needed to adjust the lot size, and the rest was well set. It trades daily, focusing on the GBPUSD pair, and incorporates solid risk management tools like TP, SL and a recovery system. I appreciate that it doesn't use risky strategies like grid or martingale. The on-chart panel displaying daily pips and profit is a helpful feature. Overall, it has been a reliable addition to my trading tools.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.06.05 21:37
You are welcome👍📊
YC Chen
193
YC Chen 2025.05.29 16:56 
 

A good EA that is able to generate the solid profit with great support. I highly recommend it to everyone. Thank you!!!

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.29 16:57
You are welcome👍📊
Ciwastra Flannel
29
Ciwastra Flannel 2025.05.28 09:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.28 10:29
You are welcome👍📊
0xMindControl
22
0xMindControl 2025.05.26 12:21 
 

Great EA so far. Although I made some losses recently, but I do made profits with it. Started with $1000 deposit, making around $500++ profits

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.26 12:41
You are welcome👍📊
Dennis Dms
305
Dennis Dms 2025.05.23 13:58 
 

BIG drawdown now. (not the first) This bot is dangerous combined with Trump

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.23 14:51
Hi. You can set maxorders to 1 in the robot, which ensures that only one position is open at a time, significantly reducing drawdown. Full details about the robot’s features are available in the user manual. The recent positions have shown higher drawdown because the recovery system is currently active, this is a normal and expected part of how the robot operates, and it has been working this way for the past 8 months. Market conditions have been extremely volatile in the past few days, mainly due to political events beyond the control of any trading robot. That’s precisely why the recovery system was developed to effectively manage such crisis situations. If you need more information, feel free to contact us through our support channels. Live performance results are also available on our website. You are welcome👍📊
BEYHUDE
101
BEYHUDE 2025.05.21 21:17 
 

I have been watching this place for a long time and after such positive feedback I joined you. Everything is going as described. The team is providing great support. Thanks to everyone who contributed. I need to earn more to buy more products :)

MQL TOOLS SL
66492
Risposta dello sviluppatore Marzena Maria Szmit 2025.05.21 21:26
You are welcome👍📊
12345
Rispondi alla recensione