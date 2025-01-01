DocumentaciónSecciones
ChartXOnDropped

Devuelve la coordinada del eje de X que corresponde al punto al que el Asesor Experto o script ha sido arrastrado con el ratón.

int  ChartXOnDropped();

Valor devuelto

Valor de coordinada X.

Nota

El eje X va de izquierda a derecha.

Ejemplo:

   int X=ChartXOnDropped();
   int Y=ChartYOnDropped();
   Print("(X,Y) = ("+X+","+Y+")");

