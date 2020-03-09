Kosmos Scalper

Introducing Cosmos Scalper, a cutting-edge automated trading robot designed specifically for the forex market. This expert advisor employs a scalping strategy, meticulously analyzing Tick Speed and Price Momentum patterns to pinpoint lucrative trading opportunities with a high probability of success. Developed using sophisticated intelligent algorithms and fortified with AI technology, the EA ensures the creation of dependable signal models for consistent performance.

This is a scalper trading EA with the goal of taking quick profits and exiting the market with trailing to preserve profits. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account.

The EA has been optimized for currency pairs. You just need to set the EA to the chart of the currency pair you want and use the default settings. It is very simple to use.

Settings:

Max Spread = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair) Fixed Lot = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot) ; Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size) Auto Lot = 1.0 to 5.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...) Take Profit = 600 (points) Stop Loss = 900 (points) Trailing = 9 (points) Activity Level = 0 (setting = 0 is best) Magic Number = any number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

