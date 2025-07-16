Trend AI EA

L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences.

Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se prépare à l'achat. Dès que la tendance haussière est confirmée par une flèche bleue, l'EA passe un ordre d'achat à la bougie suivante. En cas d'inversion du marché, l'EA gère la série de transactions selon une stratégie de grille et de martingale. Si le signal opposé apparaît et qu'un point rouge apparaît sur le graphique, l'EA se prépare à vendre et, dès l'apparition de la flèche rouge, il passe une vente à la bougie suivante et gère la série de transactions selon une stratégie de grille et de martingale.

Paires et horizons de temps :
Cet EA peut être utilisé sur tous les actifs cotés, contrats à terme, actions, devises, matières premières, cryptomonnaies ou indices. Il fonctionne bien sur xauusd ou les principales paires de devises comme eurusd ; gbpusd, usdcad, audusd ; audcad ; nzdcad ; nzdusd sur des périodes m15 ou supérieures comme H1 pour plus de précision. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paramètres :

Ouvrir une nouvelle série – Vrai/Faux – Autoriser une nouvelle série
Trader – Acheter – Vrai/Faux – Autoriser l’achat
Trader – Vendre – Vrai/Faux – Autoriser la vente
Gérer les ordres manuels – Vrai/Faux – Si le trader saisit de nouveaux ordres manuellement, l’EA les contrôlera
Utiliser la couverture – Vrai/Faux – Autoriser la couverture
Commentaire sur l’ordre – Tendance EA
Spread max. (0 – non utilisé) – 0 – Spread max. autorisé
Heure de début – Heure de début de l’EA
Heure de fin – Heure de fin de l’EA
Magic – Le nombre magique unique qui identifie l’EA
---Paramètres de tendance EA
Laisser par défaut
---Paramètres de stratégie ---
Ordres d’achat max. – Nombre maximal d’ordres d’achat autorisés
Ordres de vente max. – Nombre maximal d’ordres de vente autorisés
Lot initial – Lot initial pour commencer à trader
Lot automatique – Vrai/Faux – Activer/désactiver le calcul automatique des lots
Taille du lot automatique. Marge libre pour chaque tranche de 0,01 à 1 000 - Montant du dépôt sur lequel le lot de départ doit être utilisé lorsque le lot automatique est défini sur « Vrai ».
Multiplicateur de lot - Multiplicateur de lot pour les ordres suivants.
Lot max. - Taille de lot maximale autorisée.
Mode TP - Virtuel - TP virtuel/réel - Take Profit virtuel non visible, Take Profit réel visible.
TP (0 - non utilisé) - Take Profit en points.
Mode SL - Virtuel/réel - Stop Loss virtuel non visible, Stop Loss réel visible.
SL (0 - non utilisé) - Stop Loss en points.
Mode Trail - Virtuel/réel - Trail virtuel non visible ou Trail réel visible.
Début du Trail, points (0 - non utilisé) - Début du Trail, points
Étape du Trail, points - 100 - Début de l'étape du Trail, points
Chevauchement du dernier ordre - Vrai/Faux - Permet au premier et au dernier ordre de se chevaucher afin de réduire le prélèvement.
Chevauchement du dernier numéro d'ordre - 8 - À quel numéro d'ordre le chevauchement commencera.
Pourcentage de chevauchement - Pourcentage de profit après le premier et le dernier ordre. Dernier ordre clôturé simultanément avec profit total
Pause entre les ordres (min. 0 – non utilisé) - Durée de pause (en minutes) entre les ordres
---Paramètres de distance---
Distance fixe - Distance entre les ordres
Distance dynamique de l'ordre - À partir de quel numéro d'ordre la distance dynamique commencera
Début de la distance dynamique - Cette valeur définit la distance entre le premier ordre et le prix du marché, où la distance dynamique commencera
Multiplicateur de distance - Le facteur multiplicateur pour augmenter la distance entre les ordres
Suivant :
---Paramètres du panneau---
Avis 29
bennavanjos
24
bennavanjos 2025.10.08 13:08 
 

I rented this EA from Ramil and I am using it for the past seven weeks on a cent account. I started with $7200 and my account stands at $9965 at the moment. I use it on M15 timeframe and I use it on the 6 sets on his preset blog. All 6 sets I left the lot size at 0.01 and it is running 24/5 fully auto. I am still working full time and don't have time to trade. The worst the drawdown the account went was around 12% but is running on average at around 3%. So my account grew by about 38% in 7 weeks which according to me is excellent results. That way of running the EA is not for a small account though but you have the facility to trade manually or semi manually. I also bought another EA from Ramil and is testing it at the moment. Ramil is very helpful with the EAs he's selling and is always coming back to reply in a short while. He also gave me a free EA for the one I bought as promised. Excellent seller to work with. Last word of caution, there are a lot of scammers that is using his name - be aware. Go to his Telegram channel with the link on his blog here and that is the only channel. Any person contact you as Ramil, its not him. All his work is available here on MQL 5 only. Good luck with your trading

Tomas Jikanda
38
Tomas Jikanda 2025.10.06 12:50 
 

This is a truly excellent EA. It basically doesn’t hold positions for long and the entry points are carefully selected. The drawdown is currently not deep either. Highly recommended!

Hana Ito
45
Hana Ito 2025.09.27 22:00 
 

The adjustable inputs are powerful. I disabled “new series” during ranging markets, and that significantly reduced drawdowns. The “trade buy / trade sell” toggles are also useful when trends favor one direction.always great support from ramil

bennavanjos
24
bennavanjos 2025.10.08 13:08 
 

I rented this EA from Ramil and I am using it for the past seven weeks on a cent account. I started with $7200 and my account stands at $9965 at the moment. I use it on M15 timeframe and I use it on the 6 sets on his preset blog. All 6 sets I left the lot size at 0.01 and it is running 24/5 fully auto. I am still working full time and don't have time to trade. The worst the drawdown the account went was around 12% but is running on average at around 3%. So my account grew by about 38% in 7 weeks which according to me is excellent results. That way of running the EA is not for a small account though but you have the facility to trade manually or semi manually. I also bought another EA from Ramil and is testing it at the moment. Ramil is very helpful with the EAs he's selling and is always coming back to reply in a short while. He also gave me a free EA for the one I bought as promised. Excellent seller to work with. Last word of caution, there are a lot of scammers that is using his name - be aware. Go to his Telegram channel with the link on his blog here and that is the only channel. Any person contact you as Ramil, its not him. All his work is available here on MQL 5 only. Good luck with your trading

Tomas Jikanda
38
Tomas Jikanda 2025.10.06 12:50 
 

This is a truly excellent EA. It basically doesn’t hold positions for long and the entry points are carefully selected. The drawdown is currently not deep either. Highly recommended!

Khaanj
42
Khaanj 2025.10.02 11:18 
 

i purchased the "Trend AI EA" recently and i am using that for several weeks , before this i had the "Black Dragon EA" from " Ramil Minniakhmetov" , the Black_Dragon need customize settings regard to your fund and deposit , if you can accept more draw down risk , the Black_Dragon can give you more profit with more DD% , the Trend_AI use multi time frame strategy and then its draw down is lower , regard to my experience , both of them are profitable , but the Trend_AI has new technology and strategy. & Thanks to Ramil &

Hana Ito
45
Hana Ito 2025.09.27 22:00 
 

The adjustable inputs are powerful. I disabled “new series” during ranging markets, and that significantly reduced drawdowns. The “trade buy / trade sell” toggles are also useful when trends favor one direction.always great support from ramil

Haruka Suzuki
46
Haruka Suzuki 2025.09.27 21:52 
 

ran this EA on EURUSD and XAUUSD using M15 and H1 settings. The EA followed the indicator signals cleanly and managed entries automatically. The grid and martingale logic can be risky, but with proper risk limits I saw stable returns

petitepizza123
19
petitepizza123 2025.09.16 14:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

mmorris
98
mmorris 2025.09.11 18:45 
 

Excellent EA from Ramil... I run it on automode on Gold and GBPUSD and it's making profit day after day for 3 weeks now! Support group also helpful. Thank you.

kingOApac36
15
kingOApac36 2025.09.11 10:26 
 

another EA bites the dust only trading XAUUSD, another martingale strategy. It performed well for a few weeks but it only took one bad trade and all the consecutive open trades that are higher in lot sizes to wipe out the account. Kinda sucks cuz this EA seemed like the real deal. Thank you Ramil for the support during this few weeks.

Silvaticus
51
Silvaticus 2025.09.07 15:50 
 

Currently testing this EA on a live account with a small amount. Results are promising on Gold/XAUUSD so far. Backtesting this EA with 99.9% came out superb. Once tweaked to your risk profile, this EA works well! Ramil is responsive and helpful. Highly recommended!

Anna Weber
60
Anna Weber 2025.09.06 14:13 
 

Trend AI EA is a fantastic tool for trend following strategies. It adapts well to various market conditions and consistently captures key trends. It’s become an essential part of my trading routine. Thanks to Ramil for creating such an effective and reliable EA!

Cachito2005
99
Cachito2005 2025.09.03 20:39 
 

very very good product, low drawdown, good profits!!!

Toareed Busari
85
Toareed Busari 2025.08.14 13:30 
 

Right now, I’m still in the testing phase on a live account and I’m keeping an eye on its performance day by day but so far, the results have been very encouraging. The drawdown has stayed low and the profits have been consistent enough to make me confident in letting it run. Ramil and people in the group were very helpfull

Dennis Eleojo
86
Dennis Eleojo 2025.08.10 13:17 
 

Trend AI EA has taken away the stress of monitoring the charts all day. It opens trades only when the conditions are strong, manages stops effectively, and avoids overtrading. Thanks Ramil Again!!

Kevinjonathann
32
Kevinjonathann 2025.08.05 13:13 
 

I've run dozens of EAs on gold, and this one actually holds up. Trend AI EA picks its entries well and doesn’t flood the chart with trades. The win rate is solid, especially in trending conditions. Also, the developer is responsive and updates regularly. Worth every penny.

Mike Owen
56
Mike Owen 2025.08.05 13:05 
 

Trend AI EA clearly has some smart logic built in. It doesn't enter random trades .You can tell it waits for trend confirmations before placing positions. I’ve tested it on gold and GBPJPY, and the entry/exit logic is impressive. Definitely not your average EA!

TcF
332
TcF 2025.08.04 13:12 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

trakmaster
242
trakmaster 2025.08.04 08:44 
 

This is another Ramil great EA. Some optimisation is of course needed for whatever instrument you are trading. The old dreaded drawdown thing -- if you tweak the settings, you can achieve full-auto (depending on margin) with no problem. Bravo Ramil! This is a licence to print money.

markcheong
94
markcheong 2025.08.04 05:18 
 

Have a few of Ramil EA in the past . Black Dragon, Hamster . With careful settings, the winning rate are showing good results. So far in my back test, this Trend AI EA are consider a safe EA overall.

Sami Cem Talu
1385
Sami Cem Talu 2025.08.03 22:13 
 

Very Smart Trend Ea Perfect timing for Entries and Exit plus it care Overbought-Oversold Areas for avoid Drawdown!! I Recommend. Money Coming!!!

Mohamed Yousif
71
Mohamed Yousif 2025.07.29 16:31 
 

If you're looking for robust performance with managed risk across diverse assets (including volatile weekends), this EA delivers. Truly outstanding.

12
