Wall Street Scalper MT4
- Experts
- Evgenii Aksenov
- Version: 2.5
- Mise à jour: 7 mai 2025
- Activations: 20
The strategy has passed months of tests on real and demo accounts and is currently being used on several investment accounts with different Profit/Risk ratios.
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399
All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here
Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.
All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.
After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.
I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.
The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to work. Add the US30 Scalper to the US30 M15 index chart.
Use a broker with a low spread. Before using on a live account, test on a demo account for 12 weeks to make sure that the expert is completely suitable for your broker.
A scalper can have drawdown periods of up to 30% when choosing a high Profit/Risk ratio.
Robot Parameters:
- Show News Panel - show the News panel
- Use News Filter - use the News filter
- Trade direction - choosing the direction of trade
- Lot Type: Fixed/Auto - lot calculation parameter
- Fixed lot (constant) - fixed (constant) lot size
- Profit/Risk Ratio - the automatic lot size is determined based on the Profit/Risk ratio
- Take Profit - profit level
- Stop Loss - stop loss level
- Max orders at the same time - the maximum number of orders at one time
- Max Spread Protection - set the normal spread value of your broker
- News Filter - News Filter parameters
- Day settings - Time and date Filter parameters
- Panel settings - panel parameters
I have been running this EA after running a Demo account first for a week and it has been 100% I have altered a 2 settings and still performs 100% tbf no need to alter default setting runs fine and in profit. in a few days made my money back on purchasing the EA, any question I asked have been answered clearly. would definitely recommend !!