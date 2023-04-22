Wall Street Scalper MT4

A scalping robot of a new generation should be developed using Artificial Intelligence. Suitable for scalping trading on one of the most popular US Wall Street 30  index (US30).

The strategy has passed months of tests on real and demo accounts and is currently being used on several investment accounts with different Profit/Risk ratios.

Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399

All our signals are now available on myfxbook: click here 

Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.

All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.

After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.

I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to work. Add the US30 Scalper to the US30 M15 index chart.


Use a broker with a low spread. Before using on a live account, test on a demo account for 12 weeks to make sure that the expert is completely suitable for your broker.

A scalper can have drawdown periods of up to 30% when choosing a high Profit/Risk ratio.


Robot Parameters:

  • Show News Panel - show the News panel 
  • Use News Filter - use the News filter
  • Trade direction - choosing the direction of trade
  • Lot Type: Fixed/Auto - lot calculation parameter
  • Fixed lot (constant) - fixed (constant) lot size
  • Profit/Risk Ratio - the automatic lot size is determined based on the Profit/Risk ratio
  • Take Profit - profit level
  • Stop Loss - stop loss level
  • Max orders at the same time - the maximum number of orders at one time
  • Max Spread Protection - set the normal spread value of your broker 
  • News Filter - News Filter parameters
  • Day settings - Time and date Filter parameters
  • Panel settings - panel parameters






radz5000
26
radz5000 2025.01.27 00:55 
 

Hello I purchased the EA. Can you add me to the VIP group

Evgenii Aksenov
230665
Réponse du développeur Evgenii Aksenov 2025.01.27 14:28
Hello. I will dm you
ysethy
222
ysethy 2024.09.23 03:57 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Toptrader2121
66
Toptrader2121 2024.07.03 19:32 
 

I have been running this EA after running a Demo account first for a week and it has been 100% I have altered a 2 settings and still performs 100% tbf no need to alter default setting runs fine and in profit. in a few days made my money back on purchasing the EA, any question I asked have been answered clearly. would definitely recommend !!

Flohus
34
Flohus 2024.06.25 15:52 
 

eine pure Katastrophe das ding. Lasst die Finger davon außer ihr wollt euer Geld so schnell wie möglich los werden 1226 Euro Verlust mit zwei Trades in 20 min wow und das auf low. kauft euch was vernünftiges und lasst die Finger davon!!!! also um das nochmal klar zu stellen ja das ding hat keine Vorteile auf fragen via email wird entweder sehr spät oder gar nicht geantwortet. support via Entwickler fehlt daher auch komplett.

wie die positiven Bewertungen zustande kommen kann ich mir nicht erklären. LASST DIE FINGER VON DEM DING!!!!!!!

NACH DEM ICH JETZT MAL NACHGERECHNET HABE HAT DIESER HAUFEN MÜLL MICH 1511 EURO GEKOSTET PLUS DEN KAUFPREIS

Evgenii Aksenov
230665
Réponse du développeur Evgenii Aksenov 2024.07.26 13:19
Hello. I'm sorry about your negative experience with the scalper. But you never contact me to assist you. Different brokers provide different conditions and spreads. Before run EA on the real account I recommend you contact me to get recommendations for your broker. I sent you DM
Middlehaven
20
Middlehaven 2024.06.13 20:36 
 

Been using this EA on default settings for just over a week now and so far I'm very pleased with the results. When it loses a trade, the amount is bigger than when it wins but so far I've been getting approx 14 wins to 1 loss so hopefully this will continue.

kcox
267
kcox 2023.07.15 08:45 
 

Been using this EA for a little over 2 weeks. I am satisfied with the developer's work. I use my own settings and only trade in the direction of the overall trend! Don't just blindly use the EA. Test on demo first and once you understand how it works, you can make money from this!

Dlayn
45
Dlayn 2023.06.07 07:31 
 

Interesting and low-risk Expert Advisor ! I manage to reproduce the majority of the results of my backtests in real accounts. Do not hesitate to go through the settings to find your own strategy !

