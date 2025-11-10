Alpha Gold Minute EA

Alpha Gold Minute – XAUUSD M1 Execution EA with Structured Entries

Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It takes the original grid/averaging logic and wraps it in a disciplined entry layer: momentum confirmation (Aroon), optional MA/Stochastic confirmation, day/time filters and minimum-distance checks between orders. The goal is simple: reduce random first entries and let the position-building logic work in cleaner spots of the market.

This version is coded for brokers with possible symbol suffixes, supports ECN order modification, and uses a single magic number for both buy/sell legs per symbol.

Price note: the EA is introduced at a launch price. The price will be raised every weekend until it reaches the final EA price.

  1. Purpose

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold) only

  • Chart: M1

  • Style: intraday execution with the ability to average into a position using tiered distances

  • Environment: MT4/MT5 Market context (single file, no external links in code headers)

  1. Entry logic

  • Aroon-based direction filter (period and filter level configurable)

  • Optional MA/Stochastic confirmations (MABuy/MASell, StocBuy/StocSell are exposed as inputs)

  • Candle choice for entry (current or closed candle)

  • Day-of-week and time-of-day filters for Monday–Friday

  • Distance check vs last order to avoid stacking orders at the same price

  • Symbol-level concurrency control (MaxPairTrades)

  1. Position building (martingale tiers)

  • 3 tiers of additional orders:

    • Tier 1: FirstXXXOrders with FirstXPipstep

    • Tier 2: SecondXXXOrders with SecondXPipstep

    • Tier 3: ThirdXXXOrders with ThirdXPipstep

  • Each tier only opens if the minimum distance condition is met (Filter_Min_Distance_ON)

  • Multiplier parameter to scale lots for subsequent orders

  • AutoLot or fixed lot sizing available

  • All distance values are configurable so the EA can be adapted to broker decimals (3/5 digits on gold)

  1. Risk and exits

  • TakeProfit and StopLoss per order (visible)

  • Average_TP: allows the EA to close a basket once the average breakeven is reached plus a defined profit

  • Hidden_TP: optional hidden exit, separate for single and averaged positions

  • Trailing stop module with start distance and trailing distance

  • Slippage control per order

  • All exits respect the ECN flow (order is sent first, then SL/TP is modified)

  1. Time control

  • Separate enable/disable for Monday to Friday

  • Individual start/end times per day

  • Useful to keep the EA out of illiquid sessions or broker rollovers

  1. Information layer

  • On-chart Comment with broker, server time, account balance/equity

  • On-chart label with EA name/company

  • Optional display toggle

  1. Inputs (summary)

  • GENERAL: symbol, magic, suffix, max trades

  • LOTS: Autolot / FixLot / AutoMM / Multiplier

  • TP/SL: visible TP, basket TP, hidden TP

  • MARTINGALE: 3 tiers, 3 distances, min distance filter

  • TRAILING: on/off, start, distance

  • INDICATORS: Aroon (period, filter), MA and Stochastic blocks

  • TIME FILTERS: Monday–Friday, each with start/end

  • INTERNAL: ECN flag, on-chart display

  1. Requirements / recommendations

  • Use on XAUUSD M1 chart only (the EA already checks symbol and will alert if attached elsewhere)

  • Test first in Strategy Tester to determine suitable First/Second/Third pip steps for your broker’s gold contract

  • Use VPS for uninterrupted operation

  • Keep AutoMM and Multiplier values conservative relative to account size and volatility on gold

  1. Pricing policy
    This product starts at an introductory price. The price will be raised every weekend until it reaches the target price level defined for Alpha Gold Minute.

Important
This EA does not guarantee profit. Results depend on market conditions, spread, execution, broker contract size and user money management. Always test before live deployment and size risk appropriately.

Plus de l'auteur
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Euro Pulse EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (EURUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based breakout after volatility compression. A TEMA(5) anchor is combined with a Bollinger Band Width Ratio trigger to place stop entries when band-width acceleration indicates a momentum break. Trading Rules Entries Long (stop): Entry = TEMA(5)[
Nasdaq Evolution EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Evolution EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US100/NAS100/USATECHIDXUSD) Timeframe: M1 execution with H1 signal logic Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Trend-following breakout with EMA-based directional filter and stop entries at recent structural highs/lows. Exits combine fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit, ATR-adaptive trailing, and time-b
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Nasdaq Apex EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US100/NAS100/USATECHIDXUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Trend-continuation breakout with two filters: prior daily candle direction and SuperTrend. Orders are placed as stop entries at recent structural highs/lows. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an optional trailing stop. Time
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
US30 Quantum EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US30/DJ30/USA30IDXUSD, M15) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based strategy combining Hull Moving Average (HMA) direction shifts with ATR-driven volatility control. Entries are guided by HMA reversals with an optional SMA(200) market-state filter. Exits use ATR-scaled Stop Loss/Take Profi
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (GBPUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based mean reversion on GBPUSD using dual Bollinger-band confirmation. Entries are stop-to-mean orders at SMA(20) after stretched conditions are detected. Exits use fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit and an ATR(294) × 2.8 trailing stop. Pen
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Aegis Vortex US30 EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US30/DJ30/USA30IDXUSD, M5) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based mean reversion at volatility extremes on US30. Entries are stop orders placed near Bollinger Band extremes, gated by regime filters: Keltner/TEMA alignment for long setups and Directional Index/Vortex confirmation for s
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Regime Shift EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, M30) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposite positions. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based detection of regime shifts on Gold using a dual Bollinger framework. Two bands—BB(130, 2.5 standard deviations) and BB(510, 2.0 standard deviations)—are used to confirm band migration after volatility expansion. Entries are stop orders aligned with
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Liquidity Capture EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based stop-entry engine designed to participate after liquidity sweeps on Gold. The system observes Bollinger Bands (Period 20, Deviation 1.9) and places pending stop orders at adaptive distances so trades trigger only if momentum conf
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Linear Alpha EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based participation on Gold using a Linear Regression (period 14) directional bias and LWMA(50) anchored limit entries. Entry distances are scaled by Bollinger Band Width from BB(138, 2.1) to adapt across volatility regimes. Exits use fixed
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Gold Expansion Capture EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (XAUUSD, H1) Platform: MetaTrader 4 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based participation in daily range expansion on Gold. Directional bias is derived from the prior day’s close relative to prior high/low with a Bollinger confirmation. Pullback entries are placed as limit orders anchored to Keltner(20,
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
German Index Thrust EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (GER40/DAX, M5) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based intraday thrust entries on GER40 anchored to the daily open . Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker(50) cross . Entry distances are scaled by Bollinger Band Width Ratio to reflect current volatility regime. Exits use percen
US30 Open Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
US30 Open Capture EA — Description Type: Expert Advisor (US30/DJIA, M5) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (hedging account type supported). The strategy itself does not open opposing positions simultaneously. Execution: Fully automated; no martingale; no grid. Method Rules-based New York session open capture on US30. Directional bias is derived from crosses of prior daily extremes. Entries are limit orders referenced to the daily open , with distances scaled by the Bollinger Band Width Ratio to reflect the
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis