Gold Linear Alpha EA
Product: Gold Linear Alpha EA by Alpha Structure FX
Market: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Style: Linear-regression bias + LWMA-anchored limit entries, volatility-scaled distances
What it does
A rules-based H1 engine for GOLD that uses a linear-regression signal for directional bias and places limit orders around a 50-LWMA anchor at distances scaled by σ-band width. Execution is fully deterministic with fixed SL/TP and a 900-pip trailing stop, targeting clean, repeatable alpha capture—no martingale, no grid.
How it trades (overview)
Bias: Close vs. Linear Regression (period 14) defines long/short posture.
Placement: Pending limit orders set near LWMA(50) ± volatility-scaled offset (derived from band width).
Risk: Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit manage base outcome; Trailing Stop (900 pips) seeks to extend winners.
Discipline: Orders expire after 15 bars; duplicates disabled; one clean execution per signal. 🛡️
Key Features
Quant, not hype: regression bias + LWMA anchor + σ-context.
Volatility-aware entries: distances adapt to band width for consistent engagement across regimes.
Deterministic risk: fixed SL/TP + TS; no hidden exits, no curve-fit filters.
Institutional tone: minimal parameters, transparent logic, reproducible behavior.
Core Parameters (exposed)
Linear Regression Period: 14
LWMA: 50 (anchor for limit placement)
Volatility Band Width Source: BB width (period 138, dev 2.1)
Entry Multiplier: 0.50 (offset vs. band width)
Stop Loss (pips): 1520
Take Profit (pips): 1715
Trailing Stop (pips): 900
Order Validity: 15 bars
Magic Number: configurable ⚙️
Recommended Setup (non-binding)
Symbol/TF: XAUUSD H1 only.
Broker: ECN/RAW with tight spreads and robust execution.
VPS: Low-latency hosting for stable pending-order fills. ⏱️
Risk: Consistent R per trade (e.g., 0.25–1.0%); align to your plan.
Testing: Validate on your broker’s data/tick model before live. 🧪
Policy & Support
Ongoing maintenance; parameters remain clear and minimal.
No martingale, no grid, no latency/arbitrage tricks.
Professional, data-driven support; feedback welcome.
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are responsible for your settings, risk, and compliance with broker conditions.
