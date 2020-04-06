Alpha Gold Minute EA

Overview
Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe.
It combines a structured entry layer (momentum/confirmation filters and time controls) with position-building logic that can add orders at configured distances.
The EA includes minimum-distance checks between orders, optional indicator confirmations, and day/time filters.
It supports symbol suffix handling and ECN-style order flow (send order first, then modify SL/TP if required by the broker).
Trading involves risk, and this EA requires careful configuration and testing.

What the EA Does
The EA evaluates market direction using an Aroon-based filter (configurable).
Optional MA and Stochastic confirmations can be enabled to refine the initial entry.
When an entry is allowed and protections pass, the EA opens a trade and can add additional orders using tiered distance rules.
Each additional order can be controlled by tier limits and minimum distance conditions to avoid stacking orders too closely.
Exits can be managed by per-order SL/TP, optional basket (average) take-profit logic, optional hidden exit rules, and a trailing stop module.

Key Features

  • Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1

  • Aroon direction filter with configurable period/threshold

  • Optional MA and Stochastic confirmations (on/off)

  • Day-of-week and time-of-day filters (Monday to Friday)

  • Minimum-distance checks between orders

  • Tiered additional-order system with configurable distances and limits

  • Per-order SL/TP plus optional basket (average) take-profit logic

  • ECN-compatible order management and symbol suffix support

  • Optional on-chart information display (status/account/time)

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
This EA can add additional orders to an existing position; this increases exposure and can amplify drawdowns during adverse market moves.
If you use AutoLot/AutoMM, ensure the sizing method matches your account size, leverage, and broker contract specifications.
Spread, slippage, execution speed, and stop-level constraints can affect entries, exits, and modifications.
Hidden exit logic (if enabled) may behave differently under fast markets or connection interruptions.
Always start with Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then a demo account before any live use.
Use conservative settings and define your own maximum acceptable risk.

Inputs
General

  • Symbol / suffix handling

  • Magic number

  • MaxPairTrades (limit concurrent trades per symbol)

  • Display options (comments/labels)

Lot Sizing

  • Fixed lot or AutoLot/AutoMM mode (depending on build)

  • Multiplier for subsequent orders (if enabled)

  • Lot step limits (if provided)

Entries and Filters

  • Aroon period and filter level

  • Optional MA confirmation (MABuy/MASell inputs)

  • Optional Stochastic confirmation (StocBuy/StocSell inputs)

  • Candle choice for signal (current or closed candle)

  • Filter_Min_Distance_ON and minimum distance parameters

  • Slippage control

Position Building (Tiers)

  • Tier 1: FirstXXXOrders and FirstXPipstep

  • Tier 2: SecondXXXOrders and SecondXPipstep

  • Tier 3: ThirdXXXOrders and ThirdXPipstep

  • Rules for when tiers are allowed to add orders

Exits and Trade Management

  • StopLoss and TakeProfit (per order)

  • Average_TP (basket/average exit logic, if enabled)

  • Hidden_TP options (separate for single/averaged positions, if enabled)

  • Trailing stop: enable/start/trailing distance

Time Filters

  • Enable/disable per weekday (Mon–Fri)

  • Start/end time per day (server time)

Setup

  1. Install the EA in the terminal (Experts folder) and restart the platform.

  2. Open an XAUUSD chart and set timeframe to M1.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading/Algo Trading.

  4. Confirm the symbol name (including suffix) matches your broker’s XAUUSD.

  5. Set lot sizing (fixed lot recommended for initial testing) and configure SL/TP and trailing options.

  6. Configure tier distances and limits, and enable the minimum-distance filter if you want spacing protection.

  7. Set weekday/time filters using broker server time and verify they match your intended trading window.

Recommended Evaluation
Use Strategy Tester as a historical simulation to confirm order placement, tier spacing, and exit behavior on your broker’s historical XAUUSD data.
Then run the EA on a demo account to observe real spreads, slippage, and execution during different sessions.
Adjust pip steps (First/Second/Third) and multiplier carefully; small changes can materially alter exposure.
Test across calm and high-volatility periods, including times around rollovers and major session transitions.
Change one group of settings at a time (entries, then tiers, then exits, then time filters) to understand impact.
Only consider live use after you understand maximum exposure and behavior under adverse moves.

Compatibility
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Broker suffixes may apply (e.g., XAUUSDm).
Timeframe: intended for M1.
Platform: MetaTrader (use the platform listed for the product in the Market details).
Execution: ECN-style SL/TP modification flow is supported for brokers that require it.

FAQ
Q: Does the EA add additional orders to a position?
A: Yes. It can add orders using tiered distance rules if enabled and if conditions allow.

Q: Is this approach high risk?
A: Adding orders increases exposure and can increase drawdown during extended adverse moves. Use conservative sizing and test carefully.

Q: Can I run it outside XAUUSD?
A: It is designed for XAUUSD. Other symbols require your own validation and parameter changes.

Q: Why did it not open trades?
A: Check time filters, minimum-distance rules, MaxPairTrades, and whether indicator confirmations are enabled and satisfied.

Q: Do I need a VPS?
A: A VPS is optional, but uninterrupted operation can help maintain time-based logic and order management stability.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Please refer to the Market “Versions” tab for the full version history.

